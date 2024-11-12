MEGADETH, SEPULTURA, ARCH ENEMY, OBITUARY Members Featured On SAVAGE LANDS Album 'Army Of The Trees'

Punishing noise levels are a natural force among metal's various habitats. But after hearing the roar of chainsaws tear through Costa Rica's rain forest, two angry metalheads are banging their heads together to protect our ecosystems.

SAVAGE LANDS is co-operated by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren and musician-turned-activist Sylvain Demercastel. Since its founding in 2022, the U.S.-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit has preserved 100,000 square feet of Costa Rican forest using the money from their music. 100% of the royalties from the organization's debut album, "Army Of The Trees", support their ongoing preservation projects in Costa Rica and other countries.

"Army Of The Trees" will arrive on February 15, 2025 via Season Of Mist.

Watch the video for the album's anthemic title track, which features stars from across the French metal scene, below.

Like the trees of the rain forest, SAVAGE LANDS are supported by many different branches. On the ground, the organization partners with scientists, forest engineers, ecological parks, private businesses and other local non-profits. Their Green Alliance has led to more than 11,000 trees being planted in deforested areas along the Costa Rican coastline thanks to the help of 1,200 volunteers. They also partner with global conservation leaders like the Jane Goodall Institute.

"What SAVAGE LANDS is doing is fantastic," says Dr. Jane Goodall, whose global institute is partnering with the metal non-profit's European branch on preservation projects in France and Africa. "Nature is music. Trees have music, but when we lose species after species, our ecosystem collapses. SAVAGE LANDS are using their music to support projects that promote biodiversity, which will help make the world better for future generations."

Collaboration also fuels SAVAGE LANDS' creative drive. "Army Of The Trees" introduces several species of metalhead into the band's natural environment. The album features Alissa White-Gluz, LORD OF THE LOST and other movers and shakers from across the metal industry. While the title track boasts a wild ranging guest list, its anthemic energy comes from the organization's earliest roots.

The foundation of SAVAGE LANDS was three decades in the making. Dirk and Sylvain first met in France during the late '90s, when they both played in the socially conscious thrash metal band ARTSONIC. While Dirk went on to join SOILWORK and MEGADETH, the country has continued to support their joint conservation efforts. Hellfest pledged to donate one million euros to SAVAGE LANDS after the band performed on the main stage at this year's festival with familiar faces from NAPALM DEATH, BIOHAZARD, BODY COUNT, THE GATHERING and their core members in French metalcore exploders BLACK BOMB A and Chicano crossover punks LOCO MUERTE.

"That's one of the beautiful things about SAVAGE LANDS," Sylvain says. "As a band, we're not limited to just one genre. We can adapt to boost the strengths of whoever is joining us".

"Army Of The Trees" packs more Francophone force. Eight pillars from the French metal scene join SAVAGE LANDS in the fight to protect the world's ecosystems. Niko of TAGADA JONES throws lyrical haymakers while LOCO MUERTE's Steeven Corsini spins a blazing rap between drums that pound with all the force of the jungle. Auré Jäger (AKIAVEL),David Sidilarsen and the mighty Julien Truchan from BENIGHTED flex their beastly growls. The ghostly video is a chilling reminder of what's at stake, but the fiery guitar solos from Sylvain, Stéphane Buriez (LOUDBLAST) and Nils Courbaron (SIRENIA, DROPDEAD CHAOS) put more than enough bite behind SAVAGE LANDS' fierce rallying cry. "Now is the time to take a stand".

"Our goals are attainable," Sylvain and Dirk say. "By converting the land that we purchase into nature sanctuaries, SAVAGE LANDS will help set a precedent for environmental activism. But we must work together and quickly. Ecosystems are still under attack. If we don’t, then there won’t be any wildlife left to save."

Just listening to "Army Of The Trees" helps support SAVAGE LANDS. 100% of the song's royalties fund the musician-run non-profit's preservation efforts.

The CD digisleeve for "Army Of The Trees" is made from eco paper, while the LP is pressed on biovinyl.

Track listing:

01. Black Rock Heart (feat Kai Uwe Faust) (4:36)

02. Ruling Queen (featuring Alissa White-Gluz) (4:31)

03. The Last Howl (featuring John Tardy, Andreas Kisser) (6:04)

04. No Remedy (featuring Maria Franz) (4:27)

05. Out Of Breath (featuring LORD OF THE LOST) (4:49)

06. Better Man (4:23)

07. Never Be Up (3:42)

08. Army Of The Trees (4:26)

09. Visions Of Life (4:02)

10. Addicted (4:45)

"Army Of The Trees" features even more metallic fire power. Out of the sludgy distortion that spews from "The Last Howl" crawls OBITUARY's John Tardy, who pays a fitting tribute to the endangered Howler monkey by unleashing his inner primate with spit-flinging growls. "Black Rock Heart" carves out a wickedly blackened groove, though the song's aggressive chug is fueled by more spiritual concerns.

"We wanted the music to reflect our mounting frustration with the way the real estate heatwave is destroying Costa Rica's ecosystem," Sylvain says. "For so long, nature has been trying to warn us that we're putting our future at risk." Who else could represent the magical spirit of the forest but visionary artist Chloé Trujillo and HEILUNG's chief of ceremonies Kai Uwe Faust.

HEILUNG is also working with savage lands outside of the recording studio. The world-famous Nordic collective donated $1 for every ticket sold during their most-recent U.S. tour to support their Season Of Mist labelmates.

"Supporting SAVAGE LANDS was an easy decision for us," says Maria Franz, whose soothing high notes grace the melancholic power ballad "No Remedy".

Photo by Gornoss