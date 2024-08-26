GREEN DAY Partners With 7-Eleven, Inc. For Launch Of Exclusive 'Anniversary' Blend Of Band's Punk Bunny Coffee

America's daily coffee routine is about to get rocked. On August 28, 7-Eleven, Inc. will debut an exclusive "anniversary" blend of GREEN DAY's coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee, at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide for a limited time. This epic collaboration was brewed up to commemorate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups and the 30th anniversary of GREEN DAY's breakout album "Dookie", and 20th anniversary of "American Idiot".

To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven and Punk Bunny are offering the chance to win big by honoring the tradition of GREEN DAY fans solidifying their fandom in ink — with a twist. On August 28 starting at 8:00 a.m. ET, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days.* The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself.

"This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG To-Go coffee destination," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?"

The Punk Bunny Coffee "anniversary" blend is the perfect way to start the day off with a bang, featuring hints of citrus to awaken the senses along with undertones of rich stone fruit. The warm cocoa with a gentle hint of spice finish creates a multi-layered coffee experience. In addition to the exclusive "anniversary" blend roast, Punk Bunny is bringing Fair Trade Certified coffee to 7-Eleven with bagged blends and K-Cups of the Sound Check and Last Ride In roasts, available in stores. Fans across the country can score a limited-edition Punk Bunny-inspired collectible refill mug in 7-Eleven and Speedway stores while supplies last.

"When we first came together as a band back in high school, the 7-Eleven in our hometown was our go-to spot," said Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of GREEN DAY. "As we celebrate the anniversaries of two of our biggest albums, it's a full circle moment to have our coffee company Punk Bunny available at 7-Eleven stores."

Not in New York City, but still want to show your fandom? Punk Bunny Coffee has teamed up with 7-Eleven's online merch shop 7Collection to create a capsule of limited-time merch to celebrate the collaboration. The capsule includes co-branded tees, totes and stickers.

"As a GREEN DAY fan myself, I am particularly excited to share this collaboration with our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. "The addition of Punk Bunny to the 7-Eleven coffee lineup continues our commitment to bring new, exclusive items to stores. Together with Punk Bunny, we hope to excite coffee and music fans everywhere and celebrate 60 years of our to-go coffee."

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10-times-platinum diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "the most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot" which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album "Father Of All…" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, GREEN DAY embarked on "The Hella Mega Tour" (with FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs — including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium. On January 19, 2024, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, "Saviors", which includes hit singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me", which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay, and "Dilemma". The album debuted at No. 1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth No. 1 in the U.K. "Saviors" received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as "huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire," while The New York Times hailed it as "a decisive, even overdetermined return to form." The New Yorker summed it up best with "It's GREEN DAY's world now." GREEN DAY is currently on their massive global stadium tour — "The Saviors Tour" — where they play "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety, along with other "Saviors" cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

