GREEN DAY Rushed Off Stage At Detroit Concert After Drone Flies Overhead

Members of GREEN DAY were abruptly rushed off stage during the band's concert in Detroit on Wednesday (September 4) after a drone was spotted flying overhead. The band was in the middle of a performance of "Longview" at around 8:50 p.m., about 20 minutes into the concert, when a stagehand emerged from the wings to usher the musicians to the back of the stage.

"There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, so GREEN DAY was taken off stage," Detroit Police Department spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski said in a statement. "Shortly after that, they went back on stage to perform. DPD located this individual outside of Comerica Park. He is being detained pending further investigation."

Stage video screens soon lit up with a message: "SHOW PAUSE: PLEASE, STANDBY FOR DETAILS."

The concert resumed 10 minutes later, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong telling the 35,000 fans in attendance: "How you guys doing? Everybody okay?"

Armstrong later told the crowd. "There ain't no motherfucker that's gonna stop us, I'll tell you that."

After the closing song, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", he once again addressed the incident, saying: "A night we're all gonna remember."

Following the concert, GREEN DAY shared a message on social media, writing: "Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight. Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding."

GREEN DAY's current "Saviors Tour" is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1994 breakthrough album "Dookie" and the 20th anniversary of 2004's "American Idiot". Support on the trek is coming from SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS.

Green Day just got forced offstage. Some guy ran onstage and said something and they all ran off pic.twitter.com/Nl9wsBbgfN — brah, im an Alpha Dog (they hate this) (@dj_beav) September 5, 2024