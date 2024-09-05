TRAPEZE's 'Lost Tapes Vol. 2' To Arrive In November

After the great success of TRAPEZE "Lost Tapes Vol. 1" last year, the follow-up album "Lost Tapes Vol. 2" will be released on November 15 by Metalville Records.

Track listing:

01. Homeland

02. Hold On

03. Loser

04. Take It On

05. Must Be In Love

06. Live Fast Die Laughing

07. Wake Up Shake Up

08. Coast To Coast

09. Can You Feel It

10. Way Back To The Bone

11. Turn It On

12. Fighting

13. Welcome To The Real World

14. Midnight Flyer

When rock band TRAPEZE called it a day, they left behind them a series of now classic albums. Their influence on other groups has been immense; individual members themselves going on to join heavyweight rock acts such as DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, JUDAS PRIEST and URIAH HEEP. But their story's not over, as "Lost Tapes Vol. 2" continues to prove.

Recorded either side of album releases these are great songs, stockpiled, but never released; some with the intention of developing them even further later, as TRAPEZE hit the ground running, playing live relentlessly, honing their craft while rarely seeing home. Here too you'll find rare lineups featured — previously only rumored at, often considered fable at best — but now revealed proudly for the first time and given their deserved day in the sun.

Hard-wired guitars, wailing synthesizers, rhythm sections that kick ass then get the funk out, with out-of-sight vocal performances throughout guaranteed. Be that on hard rockers such as "Fighting" and "Loser", ballads like the exclusive early rendition of "Coast To Coast", even near-country rock asides in "Must Be In Love" through to progressive AOR rock explorations on "Welcome To The Real World". Then, of course, there's their pioneering brand of funk rock on tracks like "Can You Feel It?" and "Way Back To The Bone", among others. Plus, the song that tells you exactly what made this English band tick, the heartfelt rush of "Homeland".

Poignantly, "Lost Tapes Vol. 2" also features "Live Fast, Die Laughing", the last song ever recorded by founding member, band leader and guitarist/vocalist Mel Galley before his passing in 2008.

Having practically retired from the music business, except for the odd session, Galley had a change of heart. "He got his hunger back," revealed his brother, songwriter and producer Tom Galley. "We started working on various things and he was very much up for putting TRAPEZE back together; we'd got the players he wanted to use and were recording again." The guitarist also played a sold-out local solo gig, unaware what destiny had in store when he was later diagnosed with cancer. Tom says: "He was still up for for it. It was so special just to get him in the studio. What you hear is pretty much live single takes of him singing, laying down guitars and bass, with drum programming by Gary Alkins done out at Bloxwich in the U.K."

Rocking out with urgent vitality, in "Live Fast, Die Laughing" you feel Mel Galley's zest for life. Play it loud and he's here with us again, offering sound advice with TRAPEZE style pizazz.

"Lost Tapes Vol. 2" was collated by Tom Galley with assistance from band manager Tony Perry, alongside Marcus Galley once more honoring his father's legacy by designing this very special collection that features rare and exclusive photos by Carl Dunn.