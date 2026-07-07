GREEN DAY Shares New Song 'I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.' From 'Nimrods' Original Soundtrack

Global rock superstars GREEN DAY — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — have announced the "Nimrods" original soundtrack, arriving July 31 and available now for pre-order.

The 30-track album will be released on CD, cassette, digital platforms and several vinyl variants, featuring 22 fan-favorite, career-spanning GREEN DAY songs alongside soundtrack exclusives including the new GREEN DAY track "I'm Never Gonna R.I.P." and four previously unreleased live recordings from the band's performance at the Palladium in Los Angeles, as featured in the film. The soundtrack also includes songs from THE PARADOX, ULTRA Q and Mckenna Grace, as well as four tracks by ANALOG DOGS, the fictitious band at the center of "Nimrods".

To herald the announcement, the band has shared the new track and video "I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.", available now on all DSPs and GREEN DAY's official YouTube channel.

The "Nimrods" film will rock theaters on August 14. Developed by writer/director Lee Kirk with GREEN DAY and produced by Tim Perell, "Nimrods" is a coming-of-age story about three friends (Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust) who journey to Los Angeles, mistakenly believing that their band is opening for GREEN DAY on New Year's Eve. Their roadtrip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of GREEN DAY and their years of living in a tour van. The star-studded cast includes Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn. Credits include producers Tim Perell for Process, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Studios and Jonathan Daniel are executive producers.

"Nimrods" track listing:

01. Longview - GREEN DAY

02. In The End - GREEN DAY

03. Bored - ANALOG DOGS

04. When I Come Around - GREEN DAY

05. Walking Contradiction - GREEN DAY

06. Dilemma - GREEN DAY

07. Waiting - GREEN DAY

08. Geek Stink Breath - GREEN DAY

09. Bab's Uvula Who? - GREEN DAY

10. Panic Song - GREEN DAY

11. Basket Case - GREEN DAY

12. Hitchin' a Ride - GREEN DAY

13. Dominated Love Slave - ANALOG DOGS

14. Haushinka - GREEN DAY

15. Bobby Sox - GREEN DAY

16. Ms. Lauren - THE PARADOX

17. It's So Fine - MCKENNA GRACE

18. Getaway - ANALOG DOGS

19. Freaking Out - ANALOG DOGS

20. Cold - ULTRA Q

21. Last Night on Earth - GREEN DAY

22. Brain Stew - GREEN DAY

23. Wake Me Up When September Ends - GREEN DAY

24. Corvette Summer - GREEN DAY

25. American Idiot (Live) - GREEN DAY

26. Know Your Enemy (Live) - GREEN DAY

27. Auld Lang Syne (Live) - GREEN DAY

28. Good Riddance - GREEN DAY

29. I'm Never Gonna R.I.P. - GREEN DAY

30. Going To Pasalacqua (Live) - GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY (Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, Tré Cool) is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with 14 studio albums released, more than 75 million records sold worldwide, and 20 billion cumulative streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved ten-times-platinum diamond status, and is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot" which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. On January 19, 2024, the band released their Grammy-nominated 14th studio album "Saviors", which includes hit singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me", which reached No. 1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and "Dilemma". The album debuted at No. 1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked the band's fifth No. 1 in the U.K. In September 2025, after two years, 106 shows, 88 cities, 33 countries and over 2.5 million tickets sold, GREEN DAY wrapped their monumental, sold-out world tour — the biggest of their career — in support of "Saviors", proving that 35 years in, the band is still at the top of their game.