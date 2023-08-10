GRETA VAN FLEET Bassist On METALLICA: 'They Have A Lot Of Passion For What They Do And They Take It Very Seriously'

In a new interview with Jonathan Clarke of New York's Q104.3 radio station, GRETA VAN FLEET bassist Sam Kiszka spoke about some of the relationships he and his bandmates have developed with musicians in other bands over the course of the last few years of touring. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that a really big one that's kind of developed over the past few years, kind of post-pandemic, has been our relationship with METALLICA and what those lads do, filling up stadiums… They've had a lot of consistency and they have a lot of passion for what they do and they take it very seriously. And it's very fascinating to watch this group of people who have dedicated their entire life to doing what they do and doing it really well."

Sam went on to say that playing for two and a half hours a night, like METALLICA does, is "a lot of work. And you can tell it's a lot of work, but they make it look easy. Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] was telling us that he really enjoys listening to Daniel's [Wagner, GRETA VAN FLEET drummer] drum solo. When he's getting his massage to loosen up before the show, and then he goes into his practice room and kind of jams out a little bit. They're very serious as far as their regimens go, and they eat the same things every day and they're right down to it. And, you know, if that's something we wanna be doing when we're that age, I think that that's a pretty great standard to set to."

GRETA VAN FLEET's latest album, "Starcatcher", made its debut at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also charted internationally in Germany (No. 2),Switzerland (No. 2),Belgium (No. 4),Austria (No. 6),the Netherlands (No. 7),the U.K. (No. 8),Italy (No. 18) and Canada (No. 19). "Starcatcher" is the band's second top 10 album, following 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

"Starcatcher" is written and recorded by the band — Sam, singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner — alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile).

GRETA VAN FLEET is currently on the road for their extensive "Starcatcher" world tour. The trek, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London's OVO Arena Wembley and more. The "Starcatcher" world tour includes support from special guests Teddy Swims, SURF CURSE and MT. JOY.

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, GRETA VAN FLEET consists of three brothers as well as Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as "Saturday Night Live", "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"