GRETA VAN FLEET Singer JOSH KISZKA Ruptures Eardrum; Three Shows Postponed

GRETA VAN FLEET has postponed three concerts this week in order to allow frontman Josh Kiszka more time to recover from a ruptured eardrum.

Earlier today (Monday, October 17),Josh released the following statement via social media: "To our fans in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville, it's with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week.

"During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I'm working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.

"We are working on rescheduling these shows and will announce the new dates as soon as possible. If you would still like to attend the show on the new date, simply hold on to your ticket and it will be valid. If you would like a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase as soon as the new dates are announced.

"I'm gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It's devastating me to make this announcement, but know it's imperative in order to keep performing."

Josh, his guitar-playing twin brother Jake and their younger bassist brother, Sam, formed GRETA VAN FLEET in 2012 and released their debut album five years later. In 2019 they were nominated for four Grammys, winning "Best Rock Album" for "From The Fires", which included the hits "Black Smoke Rising" and "Highway Tune".

GRETA VAN FLEET is touring in support of its acclaimed sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Jake recently told InForum the next GRETA VAN FLEET album, which is already in the works, will be another musical step forward.

"The path we've taken hasn't been intentional; it's an organic path of its own," he said. "The next will be one of the most powerful records we've ever done."