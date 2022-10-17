OZZY OSBOURNE Teams Up With OMAZE To Give Away Custom Dodge Demon In Support Of Save The Music Foundation

Just in time for Halloween, Omaze has teamed up with Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne and SpeedKore Performance Group to give away a custom Dodge Demon to one lucky customer, while supporting Save The Music Foundation. Now through December 23, participants can donate to support Save The Music Foundation and enter for the chance to win this coveted one-of-one custom Dodge Demon upgraded by the experts at SpeedKore, the team behind a number of famous movie franchise supercars.

Today, Ozzy unveiled a video in support of the sweepstakes. In the promo, when Ozzy sets out to give away a Dodge Demon to support a great cause, he soon discovers that the tagline "Win A Demon" might not sit well with everyone…including his 7,000-year-old pet demon. This sweepstakes comes on the heels of Ozzy's critically acclaimed No. 1 album "Patient Number 9".

"Having worked with so many great players over the years, I hope we can raise some money to support Save The Music's mission to encourage the next generation of musicians," Ozzy said.

Earlier this month, Save The Music Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary with the unveiling of a brand refresh reflecting its forward-looking approach to music education. Since 1997, the nonprofit has helped over 2,500 schools across the country develop music programs and donated nearly $70 million worth of instruments and technology. This year has been STM's most impactful yet, as the organization delivered grants to 166 schools with a total enrollment of 82,187 students — achievements in line with STM's long-standing history of impact.

"We are on a mission to dream the world better, which means we look for ways to support the passions of many, which is something that Save The Music does very well," said Matt Pohlson, co-founder and CEO, Omaze. "We are excited to partner with Ozzy and SpeedKore to give away this one-of-a-kind car to benefit Save The Music."

"For 25 years, Save The Music has focused on investing in young creators in the culturally rich communities behind the pop music that dominates today's industry," said Henry Donahue, STM's executive director. "Through the support of Omaze and Ozzy, we are able to take our work to the next level, reach more students, and share the power of making music."

To enter, visit omaze.com and select the Dodge Demon giveaway and follow the entry instructions, including an opportunity to donate or enter without donating. The sweepstakes will be open through December 23, 2022.

Details about the Dodge Demon and the official rules can be found here.*

* No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $170 million to support over 600 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. This Omaze experience raises funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"),a U.S.-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity, which will then grant the donations, minus experience fees and costs, to Save The Music Foundation.