GRETA VAN FLEET's JAKE KISZKA Shares 'Must I Go Bound' Music Video From His New Band MIRADOR

MIRADOR, the band co-founded by Grammy Award-winning GRETA VAN FLEET co-founder Jake Kiszka and IDA MAE's Chris Turpin, has just released its self-titled debut album via Republic Records.

"MIRADOR comes from a deep passion for rock 'n' roll, early folk, and country blues as well as folklore," says Turpin. "Our world lives in those traditions," Kiszka adds. "There's an unspoken mysticism. You can trace it back to the stories of meeting the devil at the crossroads, selling your soul, and losing your mind to the wind. MIRADOR definitely inhabits a lot of that. We're hyper aware of our lineage, so we can build our own future as a band. It's two guitar players from notable groups coming together to create a new mythology. As soon as we were in uncharted territory, we knew we were doing something right."

MIRADOR has also shares the music video for "Must I Go Bound" directed by Gus Black, Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin and which was shot in Turpin's hometown of Bath.

MIRADOR comments: "'Must I Go Bound' is a song that draws inspiration from the worn pages of an old ballad book, reimagined, remembered, and retold through the lens of MIRADOR. It is a folkloric journey steeped in symbolism, with the protagonist lamenting a lost love.

"All of us wander the crossroads of our own making, tracing the paths not taken and imagining what could have been. We hope this song reminds people of that universal experience — that from despair comes hope, and from desertion comes redemption.

"Recorded live in Dave Cobb's intimate studio on the windswept shores of Savannah, Georgia, we stripped our sound back to its essence, using parlor guitars to evoke the timeless connection between European folk traditions and American roots music. We wanted our voices to find each other's in a song that felt like it could have been written a thousand years ago — a testament to the enduring power of love and loss.

MIRADOR is currently on the road and recently expanded its headlining U.S. tour to 31 dates due to popular demand. Tickets for all initial dates sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a second run of dates in larger venues were added in Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles, and new dates have been announced in New Orleans, Boston, Austin, Portland and more.

MIRADOR has the uncanny ability to conjure sky-shaking and boundary-bursting rock 'n' roll by invoking spirits of ancient myth, traditional folklore, and Delta-born blues in one concentrated musical incantation. Kiszka not only shares vocal and guitar duties with critically acclaimed co-vocalist and guitarist Turpin, but he also shines as a producer and songwriter, stepping out on his own. The group, filled out by Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass and keys, stretches the limits of rock 'n' roll and showcases the band's myriad influences and uncompromising vision.

Kiszka and Turpin met in 2018 when IDA MAE opened for GRETA VAN FLEET during a sold-out three-night stand at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. On the road, Kiszka and Turpin cemented their friendship by way of late-night jam sessions fueled by wine and a shared passion for everyone from Charley Patton, Muddy Waters and Lightnin' Hopkins to Martin Carthy, Bert Jansch and FAIRPORT CONVENTION.

"We were like long-lost brothers," says Kiszka. "After we wrote those songs, I realized we had a chemistry I'd never had with anybody but my own brothers. It was obvious we needed to do this."

The world got to know MIRADOR when they spent a month opening up GRETA VAN FLEET's "Starcatcher" world tour in arenas coast to coast throughout 2024. Galvanized by this nightly trial by fire, the band rolled right into a Savannah, Georgia studio with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and they cut "Mirador" live in barely two weeks.

"After four weeks on our first tour, we went to the studio," says Turpin. "By the time we got there, Dave harnessed a lot of the intensity and frenetic energy from the road." Kiszka adds, "if we didn't cut our teeth in the most intense circumstances, I don't think the record would have the same spirit."

"Feels Like Gold" introduces the album with rumbling guitars breaking like a wave against a it's towering chorus, "and it feels like gold." On "Fortune's Fate" a turbulent guitar groove tosses and turns before spilling over into an emotional crescendo, "there goes my shadow to the one I love." Elsewhere, "Heels Of The Hunt" launches forward on a rapid-fire drum roll, while wild riffs chase goosebump-inducing vocals through a bluesy haze. The finale "Skyway Drifter" opens with finger-picked accents before breaking open into a cathartic breakdown.

"For me, it would be beautiful if this is all-consuming for listeners — like when you see a movie at the cinema," Kiszka concludes. "We're trying to immerse people in the world of MIRADOR and where we're coming from. There's so much duality in the album: the humanity, the soul, the adventure, the tyranny, and the journey. It's a very important record for us, but also in terms of what has gone down in the world of rock 'n' roll today. We hope you feel like you belong to this place as much as we do."

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley