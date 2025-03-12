Guitarist BEN ELLER On Performing With MASTODON At 'Tool Live In The Sand': It Was 'A True Honor'

YouTuber and session musician Ben Eller has commented on his appearance with Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON at their concert on Sunday, March 9 at "Tool Live In The Sand", a destination festival which was held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Royalton Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He took to his Instagram to write: "What an incredible weekend playing with @mastodonrocks as a part of @toolinthesand . You guys who have followed me for a while know how much I love this music, so to be asked to play alongside the band is a TRUE honor. I've seen your kind and supportive words for me out there, and it means the world to me! My inbox is so stuffed, there's no way I can respond to every single thing, but know how much I appreciate yall. Thank you all, and thank you to @billy_butterslax , @creamale , and Troy for trusting me to get the job done. Playing the parts of one of my favorite guitarists ever is no easy task, but it was a joy. Cheers, everyone!"

MASTODON recruited Eller to step in for founding guitarist Brent Hinds, whose exit from the band was announced on March 7.

Eller is a guitarist and bass player from Tennessee who has gained popularity for his awesome chops on his guitar lesson series "This Is Why You Suck At Guitar".

Growing up as a home-schooled child, Eller had plenty of time on his hands after finishing his homework. He got hooked on playing guitar at the age of 16 after his older brother came home with a bunch of old METALLICA albums like "Ride The Lighting" and "Master Of Puppets". Initially, he just wanted to learn how to play his favorite songs by WEEZER, SILVERCHAIR and the FOO FIGHTERS, but after listening to guitar virtuosos like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen, Eller decided to share his newly discovered passion and curiosity for learning with other guitar aficionados.

When Eller isn't making guitar lessons for his social media channels, he's busy demonstrating his musical talent on stage in several outfits, namely 1980s hair metal tribute SKANKBANGER, the southern blues-rock KENNEDY WOOD BAND as well as laying down bass and guitar with Andy Wood's instrumental project. He has also featured as a guest guitarist for the deathcore act WHITECHAPEL, laying down leads for their self-titled release, as well as the albums "Our Endless War" and "Mark Of The Blade".

Eller has been uploading content to YouTube since 2010, started tutorials in 2012, and developed the popular series "This Is Why You Suck At Guitar" in 2013. Since then, he has also created well over 200 episodes of his weekly lesson series "Weekend Wankshop".

When MASTODON announced Brent's departure from the band, they wrote in a statement: "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, MASTODON and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of MASTODON. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

Since 2000, Hinds had served as lead guitarist and vocalist for MASTODON, alongside bassist/singer Troy Sanders, drummer Brann Dailor, and rhythm guitarist Bill Kelliher.

MASTODON's lineup had remained the same for 25 years, recording eight studio albums, beginning with 2002's "Remission" until the band's latest LP, 2021's "Hushed And Grim".

MASTODON has had nine Billboard 200-charting albums and has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. The band won a "Best Metal Performance" Grammy for "Sultan's Curse" in 2018.

MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD's collaborative single called "Floods Of Triton" was released in September 2024. The track, which was recorded prior to the launch of the two bands' "Ashes Of Leviathan" summer 2024 tour, was made available via Loma Vista Recordings.

"Hushed And Grim" was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound. The effort was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL) and was MASTODON's most expansive song cycle to date, featuring 15 distinct tracks. It achieved the band's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart and earned MASTODON a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.

"Floods Of Triton" was recorded at MASTODON's own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by MASTODON and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for "Guardians Of The Galaxy", "John Wick", "MaXXXine" and more.

In December, MASTODON and COHEED AND CAMBRIA announced "The Infinite Arc" tour with special guests PERIPHERY. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 20-city trek kicks off on May 10 in Salem, Virginia, spanning the East Coast and Midwest before wrapping up in Waukee, Iowa on June 8.