GUNNAR And MATTHEW NELSON Explain Why Now Was Right Time For Them To Write Their Memoir

For the first time, Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are telling the real story behind their family's all-American entertainment dynasty in their new memoir, "What Happened To Your Hair?", which came out on December 16 via Permuted Press.

From "The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet" — Ozzie and Harriet Nelson's record-breaking 435-episode television empire — to heartthrob Ricky Nelson's chart-topping music career and tragic death, and later to Gunnar and Matthew Nelson's double-platinum success in the 1990s, the Nelsons remain the only family in history to achieve No. 1 records across three successive generations.

In this revelatory, deeply personal book, the multiplatinum artists pull back the curtain on a life lived entirely in the spotlight — one that is equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, and utterly unbelievable. The memoir marks the first and only time the twins directly address decades of rumors, long-standing misconceptions, and industry myths — including the truth surrounding their father Ricky Nelson's fatal plane crash.

"For decades, the Nelson story has been told about us, but not by us, until now," says Gunnar Nelson. "Writing 'What Happened To Your Hair?' is our way of finally setting the record straight — about our family, our father, and what it really takes to survive a lifetime in the spotlight with your integrity intact."

"This book isn't about nostalgia or celebrity — it's about truth," says Matthew Nelson. "Our childhood wasn't all Ozzie and Harriet. We wanted to share the full, unfiltered reality of growing up inside America's first entertainment dynasty, including the losses, the resilience, and the reinvention that allowed us to keep moving forward against all odds."

Nearly four decades after their own rise to fame — including a historic "Saturday Night Live" appearance as an unsigned band and double-platinum success with "Love And Affection" — the twins' full story is finally being told.

After Paul Salfen of AMFM Magazine told Gunnar and Matthew in a new interview that "What Happened To Your Hair?" is not the "light biography" that some people are expecting to get, Gunnar said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we had a slogan in the beginning of doing this. Matt and I talked about it. When we did NELSON back in the day, it looked decidedly unlike anything else that was out, it sounded unlike anything else that was out, and our slogan was: love us or hate us, you're gonna know who we are. We wanted to make a splash, get people to know us through the whole thing — hopefully a visual entree into some great music. And I think we achieved that. There was a lot of blowback, obviously, with that look too. But it accomplished its goal. And so the whole thing with this book, when we decided to write it, was really kind of deciding to do the exact same thing: love us or hate us, you're gonna know who we are. But we were able to go so much deeper with the book. And after making the decision to do it in the first place, we really kind of talked about how we were going to approach it. And was it going to be the light biography that you were talking about.

"To be honest with you, I think record companies, advisors, all of that stuff, going light on the two of us is what created all the problems in the first place. And even on TikTok the other day, I saw this thing I was telling Matthew about, this guy was going, 'Yeah, here are the bands that are nepo babies, that didn't need any talent to be successful. And they went through the whole thing. And, obviously, we're in the press cycle right now, but they put us in there. And it's exactly kind of the reason why we started writing this book, is, like, well, we started out playing music when we were really, really young and had a whole career before the whole Sunset Strip thing happened with the hair band thing that we got kind of [lumped into, really]."

Matthew added: "The reality of it is, for both of us, to nutshell it, if our life was as fabulous and easy as everybody kind of threw on us as being — [they] assumed, 'Oh, this is a hobby for these guys' and 'they don't need to do this', and doors were opened. I mean, my favorite comment to anybody that wanted to nutshell us as people had had stuff handed to 'em is, like, we sold millions of records to people who had no idea who Ricky Nelson or Ozzie and Harriet were. Period."

Gunnar continued: "And also the thing that they didn't tell anybody, which sucked because they kind of went to the whole teen magazine thing and did all that, is that we wrote everything ourselves, we produced everything ourselves, we created the image ourselves, we put the band together ourselves, we funded our own tour by using the publishing advance that we got. We worked really hard to do that. But writing this book, I think the thing that was most important was what we accomplished with the book and the press cycle around New Year's, was for the first time the press that had thrown our father under the bus when his plane crash happened, had to take a new look at their part in kind of dragging him under the bus, which sucked. And we kind of got to correct that injustice, which was really nice. And, really, I think that was really the real reason why Matthew and I decided to start writing this book now, is the 40th anniversary of the accident. And it was something timely to talk about. And what we didn't expect, honestly, was the response that we're getting from the book, which was, like, 'Man, you guys really went there, but because you used the sense of humor that you normally have, you naturally have, it doesn't come across like a couple of idiots whining.'"

In "What Happened To Your Hair?", Gunnar and Matthew reveal the untold stories of their upbringing from their iconic grandparents Ozzie and Harriet to their legendary father Ricky Nelson. "What Happened To Your Hair?" details their journey to not only hit No. 1 on the charts but also navigate one of the wildest careers in popular music, all while crafting their unique paths on their own terms.

Told with unflinching candor, the Nelson brothers take readers on an intimate and untamed journey through their extraordinary lives, shaped by the legacy of their iconic family. Growing up in the glare of the spotlight — both a gift and a challenge — was filled with unforgettable highs, profound lows and surreal experiences.

With heartfelt honesty and a take-no-prisoners approach, the brothers share rollicking untold stories of unscrupulous managers, soul-scarring record executives, and Polaroid-sending groupies whose photos of their body parts would make a biker blush. Filled with humor, laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, the Nelsons also recount the tragic and untimely death of their father, the legendary Ricky Nelson. His sudden death forced them to confront their grief while navigating the hell of the music industry — a turbulent landscape that challenged their dreams and tested their spirits.

The twins rose through the ranks of Los Angeles's Sunset Strip in the late 1970s and later achieved fame in the '90s, hitting No. 1 with their own chart-topping compositions, Gunnar and Matthew reveal how they not only survived the relentless pressures and pitfalls of the music business but also found strength in their faith and the unbreakable bond of brotherhood. With the courage to always stick to their guns, they aimed to uplift and provide a redemptive force in their music, even as grunge, rap, and other angst-ridden genres took center stage in the pop culture zeitgeist at that time. Written in their own words (no ghostwriter needed, thank you very much),Matthew and Gunnar candidly discuss the struggles they faced, from industry setbacks to personal trials, and how these challenges ultimately made them stronger and more determined.

"What Happened To Your Hair?" is not just a gripping story of double-edged fame but a testament to resilience and authenticity. Packed with motivational insights, twisted humor, laughter, tears, and crazy stories, this soulful and deeply moving memoir celebrates the enduring power of love and brotherhood. It’s a book not just for music and entertainment fans but for anyone who believes in working hard to achieve their dreams, no matter what the world throws at you. It’s a powerful reminder that facing challenges with courage and compassion is what truly defines success.

"What Happened To Your Hair?" is available nationwide in hardcover on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM! Books a Million, Bookshop, Hudson Booksellers, Target, Walmart and through eBook at Amazon Kindle, Nook and iBooks.