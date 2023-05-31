GUNS N' ROSES Adds North American Tour Dates, Announces THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, Others As Support Acts

Ahead of the kick-off of the international dates of their 2023 global tour, GUNS N' ROSES today announce the artists that will support the tour's North American leg: Carrie Underwood, THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE WARNING and DIRTY HONEY. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.

GUNS N' ROSES return to the road on a massive 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt next week on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band's presale today at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time, all on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition GUNS N' ROSES VIP merchandise and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental "We're F'N Back!" tour in 2021 — which also steamrolled stadiums coast to coast, including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, their now-legendary "Not In This Lifetime…" tour (2016-2019) stands out as the "third-highest grossing tour of all time."

Expanding their influence across culture, GUNS N' ROSES also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Duff McKagan (bass),Axl Rose (vocals) and Slash (guitar),backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

2023 international dates:

Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense

Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

North American dates:

Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium (with Carrie Underwood)

Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau (with Carrie Underwood)

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium (with THE PRETENDERS)

Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with THE PRETENDERS)

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park (with THE PRETENDERS) ^

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (with THE PRETENDERS)

Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (with THE PRETENDERS)

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park (with Carrie Underwood)

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (with DIRTY HONEY)

Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with DIRTY HONEY)

Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre (with THE PRETENDERS)

Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (with DIRTY HONEY)

Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium (with THE PRETENDERS)

Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena (with THE WARNING)

Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (with THE WARNING) *

Sep. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival *

Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum (with DIRTY HONEY)

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium (with ALICE IN CHAINS)

Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome (with ALICE IN CHAINS)

Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with ALICE IN CHAINS)

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (with ALICE IN CHAINS)

Oct. 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival *

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field (with ALICE IN CHAINS)

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^ (support act to be determined)

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place (with ALICE IN CHAINS)

^ Newly added date

*Not a Live Nation date

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova