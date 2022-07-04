GUNS N' ROSES Cancels Glasgow Concert 'Due To Illness And Medical Advice'

GUNS N' ROSES' headlining concert Tuesday night (July 5) at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, United Kingdom has been canceled "due to illness and medical advice". The gig was officially called off around 9:15 p.m. on Monday night.

Fans have been urged to keep their tickets and await any further updates on plans to reschedule the gig.

Earlier today, GUNS N' ROSES issued the following statement regarding the cancelation: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GUNS N' ROSES will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow, July, 5.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update."

Some of the GUNS N' ROSES fans who attended the band's two concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week complained about doors opening two hours late and various sound problems during the GN'R performances, making it difficult for the people in the back of the venue to hear frontman Axl Rose's vocals. At the second concert on July 2, Rose told the crowd he was "having issues" with his voice, forcing GUNS N' ROSES to play a truncated 19-song set, omitting such concert staples as "November Rain", which has been performed at every GN'R show since 2016.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released last year — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.