OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife/manager Sharon are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today (Monday, July 4). The couple first met when Sharon was only 18, and Ozzy was 22. Her father, Don Arden, was managing Ozzy's band, BLACK SABBATH, at the time. After Ozzy was fired from the band in 1979, he started dating Sharon and she took over as his manager. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 1982 and have since had three children together: Aimée, Kelly and Jack.

Ozzy marked the milestone by sharing a wedding photo on Instagram, and he captioned it: "40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love".

Sharon posted a photo of her and Ozzy and wrote in an accompanying message: "2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy".

Last month, Mirror reported that Ozzy was hoping to renew his wedding vows with Sharon for their 40th anniversary.

The 73-year-old BLACK SABBATH frontman underwent surgery on June 13 to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

Ozzy and Sharon previously renewed their wedding vows shortly before their 35th wedding anniversary in May 2017, one year after they separated as reports circulated that he had been caught in an affair with a celebrity hairstylist. She turned out to be one of several women that Ozzy had been seeing and claimed that she and Ozzy had fallen in love. Ozzy later told Sharon that he would "go to any lengths necessary to repair the damage" that he had caused by his alleged affair. The couple went to marriage counseling and Ozzy reportedly checked into rehab for sex addiction.

Sharon said at the time: "We've survived everything: drink, drugs and now it's women... When you're fucking a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That's the one that's going to get you."

Sharon told The Sun that she didn't entirely blame Ozzy, saying: "It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted… You have to have some ups and downs."

Ozzy later apologized publicly to the women with whom he has had extramarital sexual relationships.

Sharon continued to manage Ozzy's career throughout their marital crisis.

Following the 2017 ceremony, which was held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Ozzy told Hello! magazine: "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

Last fall, it was reported that Ozzy and Sharon had partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for their upcoming biopic. The as-yet-untitled film, which will focus on the love story between the musician and his wife and manager, will be scripted by Lee Hall, who previously worked on Elton John's "Rocketman".

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" and A&E's "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne"),alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: "From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her."