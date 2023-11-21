  • facebook
GUNS N' ROSES Drummer FRANK FERRER Files For Divorce From Wife After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

November 21, 2023

According to People, GUNS N' ROSES drummer Frank Ferrer filed for divorce from his wife, Magdalena Malicka, after less than a year and a half of marriage. The 57-year-old musician cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Ferrer and Malicka got married on May 16, 2022 and listed a date of separation of September 30, 2023, according to court documents filed on November 20 to California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County and obtained by People. The two had no children together.

When the couple celebrated their first anniversary in May, Ferrer took to his Instagram to write: "Happy Anniversary Kotek!! One year in and many many more coming ! Kocham Cie !! @_magdalenaferrer_".

During a May 2020 appearance on the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, Ferrer was asked to name "the most challenging song to play" in GUNS N' ROSES' live set. He responded: "That's a really good question, because there's three eras in GUNS — there's the 'Appetite [For Destruction]' [era] with Steven [Adler], there's the '[Use Your] Illusion' [period] with Matt [Sorum], and then there's the Brain [Bryan Mantia]- Josh Freese 'Chinese Democracy' [era]. And all three eras are really unique. The 'Appetite' songs don't sound like the 'Illusion' songs — they don't have the same feel. So, the toughest part… I mean, in a weird way, it's almost kind of like all of 'em, especially from the Sorum-Adler era. And what I try to do as a groove drummer is try to sit somewhere in between both drummers, so you still have a punk rocky, off-the-rails kind of feel, but then a nice, solid, dependable foundation, like Sorum gives you. So, it's kind of challenging. Now, the 'Chinese Democracy' stuff is more straight ahead. The challenges I have with that is playing it more like Brain played them, even though I was able to add some stuff myself later on, once I joined the band."

He continued: "The toughest part is finding the right groove in between those two eras — the first two eras — I think. And I think especially with Slash [guitar] and Duff [McKagan, bass] in the band now, because it was their era — they wrote that stuff; it's their music — I'm able to find a nice spot where those guys are really comfortable playing the songs, but I'm also comfortable playing from my heart without being cerebral and having to think too much about the parts. So, I would say somewhere in between those two drummers."

Ferrer joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006 as a temporary fill-in for Mantia. Before he knew it, Ferrer was a permanent member of GN'R, contributing to five songs on the "Chinese Democracy" album.

When not touring with GN'R, Ferrer plays with a couple of side projects, THE COMPULSIONS and his personal band PISSER.

