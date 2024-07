GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases New Solo Single 'D.I.B.'

Dizzy Reed, who is the longest-serving member of GUNS N' ROSES after singer Axl Rose, has just released a new solo single, "D.I.B.". The track, which is part of a full album that will be made available in late August, features a guest appearance by former DELTA ROSE frontman Spencer Krasch.

Reed's debut solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy", was released in February 2018 by Golden Robot Records. The disc featured guest appearances by musicians from W.A.S.P., QUIET RIOT, PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THIN LIZZY, NO DOUBT, THE REPLACEMENTS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, and more.

Back in November 2019, Dizzy reflected on his three-plus decades with GUNS N' ROSES during an interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast. He said: "How the fuck has it been 30 years? [Laughs] Where did the time go?

"I've been so lucky and fortunate that I was ever asked to do this gig in the first place and that I'm still doing it," he continued. "As long as they'll have me, I'm gonna do it. And it's been a great run. There's been some long breaks, but those were being put to good use — writing and whatnot."

Dizzy added: "It's just been a blast. And these last three years have been fantastic. The turnouts have been amazing. And just to be a part of that, it's pretty special. And I'm so fortunate, again. I thank my lucky stars every day, man — I really do."

Reed joined GUNS N' ROSES as a touring member in 1990, during the "Use Your Illusion" era, and has played with most of the original members as well as in all the later editions of the group and the current "reunion" lineup.

In 2012, Dizzy was inducted into the the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of GUNS N' ROSES.

The Pulse Of Radio asked Reed how he's managed to stay in the band for so long. "I get asked that a lot and it's really just, I just never really thought about doing anything else, you know, on sort of a permanent basis," he said. "You know, I kind of feel like I'm in GUNS N' ROSES and that's where I was meant to be."