GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Single From Upcoming Solo Album 'Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me'

Dizzy Reed, who is the longest-serving member of GUNS N' ROSES after singer Axl Rose, will release his second solo album, "Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me", on physical vinyl on August 22, 2025 via the Pittsburgh-based label 50q Records, with the digital full-length album release to follow on September 5, 2025.

This deeply personal and socially reflective 10-song album explores the pain of letting go, the struggles of mental health in an indifferent world, the illusions of the American Dream, and the unifying power of music — all told through a lens of perseverance, connection, and the human cost of chasing meaning in a divided and demanding society.

Written and produced by Dizzy, "Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me" is a gritty, emotionally charged journey. It was co-produced by Jason Achilles Mezilis, with lyrics co-written by Nadja, Del James and Reed himself. The album was mixed by Evan Rodaniche and mastered by Gentry Studer.

The LP's third single, "Earn It 2 Burn It", can be streamed below.

Dizzy comments: "The song is about working our asses off and never actually seeing any money at all. And starting off our lives with incomprehensible debt from the cost of our education to do something else altogether while being pummeled with information about what we should like, want and need. The music was born from my love of metal and my hero Jon Lord. Thank you, Johnny Kelly, Mike Duda and Jason, for making it like it needed to be."

Track listing:

01. Revolution L.A.

02. D.I.B.

03. Contact

04. Bombz Away

05. Born A Number

06. Intro Thru The Outro

07. Earn It 2 Burn It

08. Falling Down 2gether

09. Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me

10. My Wounds Don't Bleed

Dizzy continues to balance his legacy as a rock icon with his ever-evolving role as a songwriter, storyteller and solo artist.

For fans of hard rock with heart and authenticity, "Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me" is the next chapter in Reed's musical journey.

Reed's debut solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy", was released in February 2018 by Golden Robot Records. The disc featured guest appearances by musicians from W.A.S.P., QUIET RIOT, PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THIN LIZZY, NO DOUBT, THE REPLACEMENTS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, and more.

Back in November 2019, Dizzy reflected on his three-plus decades with GUNS N' ROSES during an interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast. He said: "How the fuck has it been 30 years? [Laughs] Where did the time go?

"I've been so lucky and fortunate that I was ever asked to do this gig in the first place and that I'm still doing it," he continued. "As long as they'll have me, I'm gonna do it. And it's been a great run. There's been some long breaks, but those were being put to good use — writing and whatnot."

Dizzy added: "It's just been a blast. And these last three years have been fantastic. The turnouts have been amazing. And just to be a part of that, it's pretty special. And I'm so fortunate, again. I thank my lucky stars every day, man — I really do."

Reed joined GUNS N' ROSES as a touring member in 1990, during the "Use Your Illusion" era, and has played with most of the original members as well as in all the later editions of the group and the current "reunion" lineup.

In 2012, Dizzy was inducted into the the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of GUNS N' ROSES.

The Pulse Of Radio asked Reed how he's managed to stay in the band for so long. "I get asked that a lot and it's really just, I just never really thought about doing anything else, you know, on sort of a permanent basis," he said. "You know, I kind of feel like I'm in GUNS N' ROSES and that's where I was meant to be."

Besides being a member of GUNS N' ROSES, Dizzy has played on albums from artists including MOTÖRHEAD, Mick Taylor, Doug Aldrich, Duff McKagan, BACKYARD BABIES and Gilby Clarke.

Photo credit: John Altdorfer