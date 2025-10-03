GUNS N' ROSES: 'Live Era '87-'93' 4LP Set To Be Released In November

UMe/Geffen celebrate GUNS N' ROSES' incredible musical legacy with "Live Era '87-'93", the ultimate vinyl set that chronicles the first official live album from GUNS N' ROSES. "Live Era '87-'93" was recorded live across the universe between 1987 and 1993, and it has been newly remastered for this collection from the original stereo analog master tapes for the first time since 1999. Included on "Live Era '87-'93" are definitive, of-era live renditions of classic GUNS N' ROSES tracks such as "November Rain", "Sweet Child O' Mine", "Welcome To The Jungle", "Don't Cry" and "Paradise City".

Set for release on November 21, 2025, "Live Era '87-'93" features a total of 23 live tracks. It is available in multiple configurations, including a Premium 4-LP Color Vinyl, Standard 4-LP 180-Gram Black Vinyl, and Digital Remaster. The new remaster of "Live Era '87-'93" will be available to stream and as digital downloads newly expanded with the 1999 vinyl and Japan bonus track "Coma", with all vinyl configurations available to pre-order now.

"Live Era '87-'93": 4LP Premium Edition

The limited-edition 4LP Premium Edition sports two gatefold jackets that come inside an embossed slipcase with foil details, and includes a poster. Each of the 4 LPs are pressed on unique color vinyl.

"Live Era '87-'93": 4LP

The standard 4LP edition is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, has been expanded into two gatefold jackets that are housed in a slipcase, and comes with a poster.

"Live Era '87-'93": Digital

The digital version features the complete album remastered from the original stereo analog master, and it also contains the 1999 vinyl & Japan-exclusive bonus track "Coma" that will be available digitally worldwide for the first time on November 21.

The history of GUNS N' ROSES up to the time that "Live Era '87-'93" was originally released in 1999 is the stuff of legends. The first full-length album from GUNS N' ROSES, 1987's "Appetite For Destruction", is one of the most popular hard rock albums in history and has been on the Billboard 200 albums or Top Pop Catalog chart for a total of 746 weeks. Certified 18 times platinum in the U.S., "Appetite For Destruction" charted No. 1 for five weeks and includes three Top 10s: the anthem "Welcome To The Jungle" (No. 7) and the frenzied rocker "Paradise City" (No. 5),plus their platinum-selling No. 1 single "Sweet Child O' Mine". The video for "Sweet Child O' Mine" has over one billion views on YouTube.

1988's "G N'R Lies", comprised of songs from the group's independently-released 1986 EP "Live?!*@Like A Suicide" plus new studio recordings, followed "Appetite For Destruction" up the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The Grammy-nominated album (for "Best Hard Rock Performance") was five times platinum (each platinum level connotes sales of more than one million units) and claimed the gold No. 4-charting ballad "Patience".

Then, on September 17, 1991, with one of the most anticipated releases ever in music, both "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" debuted. "Use Your Illusion I" featured two gold singles with "November Rain" (No. 3) and "Don't Cry" (No. 10) plus another Top 40 with "Live And Let Die" (No. 33). "Use Your Illusion II" boasted another gold hit with the previously released single "You Could Be Mine" (No. 29),heard in the film "Terminator II: Judgment Day". "II" also features "Yesterdays", "Civil War" and GN'R's take on Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door". Each of the "Use Your Illusion" albums went seven times platinum, with "Use Your Illusion I" going to No. 2 and "Use Your Illusion II" hitting No. 1. "Use Your Illusion I" was Grammy-nominated for "Best Hard Rock Performance" as was the WINGS cover "Live And Let Die". Both "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" have sold over seven million copies to date.

A collection of GUNS N' ROSES covers of classic, mainly punk, songs that had influenced the bandmembers since their early days, 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?" hit No. 4, and is certified platinum. "The Spaghetti Incident?" features renditions of THE DEAD BOYS' 1978 track "Ain't It Fun" and an unlikely cover of THE SKYLINERS' '50s doo-wop gem "Since I Don't Have You".

GUNS N' ROSES will be on tour internationally in October and November 2025.