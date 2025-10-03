GREEN DAY Unveils Remastered Deluxe Edition Of 'Warning' In Celebration Album's 25th Anniversary

Global rock superstars GREEN DAY — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sixth album, "Warning", with a brand new expanded edition titled "Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)", out November 14, 2025. It will arrive in multiple configurations, including a robust limited-edition Super Deluxe Box Set available in either vinyl or CD as well as on all DSPs.

GREEN DAY notably just released "Castaway (Demo)" from the upcoming deluxe edition — which has never appeared on streaming platforms until now.

"Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" comprises 49 songs in total across either 5LPs or 4CDs. The track listing spans a brand new remaster of the original album in addition to a plethora of previously unreleased material such as eight demos, and two new mixes on the special B-sides and rarities disc, plus an explosive 21-track recording of a standout 2001 concert at Shibuya-Ax in Tokyo, Japan. The latter is an all-killer, no-filler set stacked with huge anthems and fan favorites. For the 5LP version of the Super Deluxe Box Set, the LPs will be pressed on Green Galaxy, Yellow Marble, and Orange Galaxy vinyl. Also included is a 24-page booklet, poster, cloth patch, button set, and sticker sheet. A special D2C and Indie Retailer version also boasts a yellow "Warning" construction sign. Meanwhile, the CD configuration of the Super Deluxe Box Set features a 32-page book, cloth patch, button set, and sticker.

Winding back the clock, GREEN DAY first unleashed "Warning" back on October 3, 2000. This time around, the band notably took the reins and personally produced the 12-track body of work, accenting their trademark punk snarl with folk eloquence and elevated Americana-style songwriting.

Anchored by staples such as title track "Warning", "Waiting" and the perennial live showstopper "Minority", the album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification from the RIAA, generating global sales of over three million and nearly one billion total streams. In retrospect, Louder hailed it as an "overlooked folk-punk classic." Speaking to its quiet impact on rock music and culture at large, Stereogum recently rated it at #2 on an extensive ranking of GREEN DAY albums, going on to attest, "'Warning' ends up being one of the best GREEN DAY records out of them all when the dust settles almost 25 years later." Not to mention, Consequence Of Sound pegged it at No. #3 on its "Definitive Ranking Of Every Green Day Album," proceeding to affirm, "'Warning' is one of GREEN DAY's smartest and most cohesive records."

Moving ahead at full speed, GREEN DAY recently captured the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase Alternative chart with "One Eyed Bastard". This feat cemented them as "the first band to earn four No. 1 entries on the chart since 2003!" It's just one of many highlights from their Grammy Award-nominated 14th studio album, "Saviors". Plus, "One Eyed Bastard" is also available on the new "Saviors (Édition De Luxe)" out now via Reprise Records.

Earlier this week, after two years, 106 shows, 88 cities, 33 countries and over 2.5 million tickets sold, GREEN DAY wrapped up their monumental, sold-out world tour — the biggest of their career — in support of "Saviors". The massive tour saw the trio headlining some of the world's most prestigious festivals, including Coachella, Download, Lollapalooza India, Osheaga, Riot Fest, Oceans Calling, Corona Capital and Ohana. The tour also included sold-out historic stadium shows at legendary venues like Wembley Stadium, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field — cementing their status as one of the most enduring and electrifying live acts in rock music, and proving that 35 years in, the band is still at the top of their game.

Photo credit: Emmie America