GUNS N' ROSES Singer AXL ROSE And SUMERIAN COMICS Announce 'Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction' Graphic Novel

Legendary GUNS N' ROSES frontman Axl Rose has teamed up with Sumerian to launch a brand-new multi-volume graphic novel series, "Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction". Pre-orders are now live exclusively at sumeriancomics.com.

Nathan Yocum, Sumerian Comics co-founder and series co-creator, said: "'Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction' is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival. It's Axl like you've never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity's future."

Bart Saunt, SVP brand partnerships at Primary Wave, added: "Primary Wave is thrilled to have a partnership with Axl and to extend his legacy into a bold new medium. This graphic novel creates a new IP centered on Axl's iconic presence and uncompromising spirit, and provides a foundation for a larger narrative that will extend well beyond the page."

Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, "Appetite For Destruction" follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl's search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

Created by Nathan Yocum and Axl Rose, with art by Frank Mazzoli ("Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife", "Rebel Moon: Nemesis"),colors by Antonio Antro ("Hell Is Us", "The Offspring: Come Out And Play"),and lettering by Micah Myers ("American Psycho"),the series blends cyberpunk worldbuilding with the spirit of rebellion that has defined Axl Rose for decades.

Fans who pre-order will have access to a range of exclusive bundles available only at sumeriancomics.com. Collectibles include a map of Paradise City, a Collector's Coin, an Axl Rose figurine, and — at the most limited tier — an Axl Rose signed bookplate.

Sumerian Comics, founded in 2020 by Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, is an American publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee. Formerly known as Behemoth Comics, the company sells over 500,000 comics annually and ranked eighth in total market share in 2021.

Sumerian is recognized for licensed adaptations of classic films ("American Psycho", "The Crow", "Basic Instinct") and partnerships with major music artists (BAD OMENS, THE OFFSPRING, SLEEP TOKEN). The company distributes globally via Simon & Schuster and Diamond Comic Distributors.

In 2022, the publisher rebranded as Sumerian Comics under the Sumerian Publishing Group.

Rose is recognized as one of the most influential artists and rock vocalists in music history. He is revered for his powerful vocals, introspective songwriting and dynamic stage presence. He is a founding member, lead vocalist and lyricist of GUNS N' ROSES, who endure as the most definitive and dynamic American rock band in the world. GUNS N' ROSES' landmark diamond-selling debut opus, "Appetite For Destruction", stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, the band released the seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots on the Billboard 200 chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum) and "Chinese Democracy" (over six million worldwide). They are one of the most streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In May 2024, GUNS N' ROSES were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. On the touring front, Axl fronts GUNS N' ROSES' legendary three-hour-plus shows, which have left audiences in awe. The band's blockbuster 2023 world tour sold 1.3 million tickets around the world and marked the group's largest run to date. Consisting of performances in stadiums and arenas alike, the tour included headlining festival dates at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park, while the North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. GUNS N' ROSES' previous world tour, "Not In This Lifetime…", notably ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time," selling five million-plus tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. GUNS N' ROSES recently concluded a massive summer tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The Latin American leg of their 2025 world tour will kick off on October 1 at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Photo courtesy of GUNS N' ROSES (via The Oriel Company)