GUNS N' ROSES' 'Sweet Child O' Mine' Featured In Promotional Trailer For Latest 'Gundam' Series Film

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that "Sweet Child O' Mine" by the legendary rock band, GUNS N' ROSES, will serve as the ending theme song for the latest Gundam series film, "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe". A special promotional trailer featuring the song can be seen below. The video portrays protagonist Hathaway's inner conflict as he struggles to move on from his feelings for Gigi. Meanwhile, Gigi's mysterious power — one that could sway the course of the war — and her feelings for Hathaway grow stronger day by day, allowing viewers to sense the way their relationship influences and shapes one another. The ending theme song, perfectly matched to the story, further amplifies the epic scale of the film. The footage is packed with highlights, including a glimpse of the new mobile suit "TX-ff104 ALYZEUS".

The song's lyrics — filled with tenderness and longing as they portray the complex emotions brought about by the presence of "her" — resonate deeply with protagonist Hathaway's own feelings after meeting an alluring young woman named Gigi, making it a fitting and emotionally resonant ending theme for the film.

"Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway" premiered in theaters in Japan in 2021 and drew widespread attention for its realistic combat sequences as well as its subtle dialogue and psychological portrayal of the characters. The long-awaited latest installment in the series, "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe", was made available in Japanese theaters on Friday, January 30, with a slated global theatrical release to follow.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1988. Opening with Slash's instantly recognizable guitar riff, the song blends the power of hard rock with a beautiful melody and has been embraced as a cross-generational anthem since its release in 1987. In 2019, its music video surpassed one billion views on YouTube — the first song from the 1980s to do so — and as of 2026, it has exceeded an astonishing 1.8 billion views. The song continues to shine as the biggest hit in GUNS N' ROSES' history.

GUNS N' ROSES endures on as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day. Embedded in popular culture, GUNS N' ROSES' landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, "Appetite For Destruction", stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, GUNS N' ROSES shook the world with the one-two punch of the over seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum) and "Chinese Democracy" (over six million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most streamed rock bands in the world, with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and in May 2024, they were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame for "Appetite For Destruction".

GUNS N' ROSES is Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards),Duff McKagan (bass),Slash (lead guitar),Dizzy Reed (keyboard),Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar),Isaac Carpenter (drums),and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

"Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe" synopsis: The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "MAFTY" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray.

Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to a mysterious girl named Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY's mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference.

Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY and is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal. As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.