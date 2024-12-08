GUNS N' ROSES Teases 2025 Tour Announcement

GUNS N' ROSES are teasing an announcement of a 2025 tour under the banner "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things".

A short teaser video for the trek, which is expected to be officially announced on Monday, December 9, was shared via the GUNS N' ROSES social media on Saturday (December 7) and is available below.

GUNS N' ROSES last performed in November 2023 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico.

The band kicked off the North American leg of its 2023 world tour in August 2023 with two shows in Canada. The trek included a stop at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California where the Axl Rose-fronted outfit performed alongside fellow rock icons METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, TOOL and AC/DC.

During recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan confirmed that he and his bandmates have been working on fresh material. "There's definitely a desire and a plan for new music," he said. "Yeah, for sure."

Addressing the fact that GUNS N' ROSES hasn't performed live since completing a North American tour in November 2023 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico, Duff said: "You can go on a tour and you can have peaks and valleys on the tour. And we never do. It's always, like, every gig is super special. Even when we extended our tour — after touring for so much, extending it for another four weeks, that can destroy a band. I've seen it happen. That's too long. You went too long. And everybody's starting to snap at each other and the crew and all that stuff. But it doesn't happen with our band or our crew. So we ended on this really highlight, which was Mexico City, this huge gig we did. And we played two nights at the Hollywood Bowl right before that. It was really special. We had THE BLACK KEYS opening at the Hollywood Bowl — a really cool, different sort of show. So I think we ended and were, like, 'Oh, man. Let's not end. Let's get back to this soon.' But I think for me, I know I had to rest — I had to rest my body. A lot of hours on stage. A lot of traveling. And I've gotta listen to my body these days. I've gotta listen. So I had to rest. I think we all need to rest. [GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Slash, he'll go out and tour, like, four weeks later [with one of his projects] and do it all over again. I'm, like, 'Okay, dude. More power to you. I'm gonna go to Hawaii. I'm going to Hawaii, man.'"

GUNS N' ROSES released a four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which was exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The legendary hard rock outfit has not released a full-length effort since 2008's "Chinese Democracy", which included only singer Axl Rose from the band's classic lineup. McKagan and guitarist Slash reunited with Axl in 2016 and have since released several standalone singles — "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD"),"Hard Skool", "Perhaps" and "The General" — but have not made any announcements about another LP.

This past June, Duff was asked during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" if he thinks GUNS N' ROSES will ever release more "newly written music" again as opposed to continuing to rework and put out previously composed songs. The GN'R bassist responded: "Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. There's new material. I don't know how we're gona put it out. I think that's a question too. Like, do you put out a record? Do you just keep putting out singles? I don't know what the right answer is there in this day and age."

If and when it happens, the new GUNS N' ROSES studio album will be the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

Photo courtesy of The Oriel Company