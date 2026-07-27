GUS G. Is 'Excited About Creating New Music' With KING DIAMOND: 'It's A Big, Big Honor For Me'

Gus G. has commented on his addition to KING DIAMOND as the replacement for that band's longtime guitarist and songwriter Andy La Rocque.

On Sunday (July 26),the 45-year-old Greek musician released a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, all. Gus here. I just want to make a quick video to talk about the news the past couple of days. As you might have seen, I'm the new guitar player in King Diamond's band. And my phone has been blowing up with messages and calls and texts from friends and fans, and on socials, of course, everywhere. So I just wanna send a shout-out and thank you all for the messages of love, encouragement, support. It means a lot.

"I wanna thank the King for inviting me to his band and for choosing me," he continued. "It's a big, big honor for me. I'm a fan just like you guys. I understand there might be some concern. It's a shock. I understand that. Andy La Rocque is a legend. And it's gonna be an honor stepping into his shoes. He's a buddy of mine, and he even sent me a message wishing me well. And I'm gonna bring my own vibe into it and, of course, honoring the music, which I'm so excited about playing on stage for you all. And I'm also equally excited, if not more, about creating new music together with the King and the band and finally get this album going. So there's a lot of cool things down the line. And just stay tuned, man, and exciting times ahead. See you all soon."

La Rocque's exit from KING DIAMOND was announced by the band on Friday, July 24. At the time, the group's namesake frontman said in a statement: "After 40 years KING DIAMOND the band and Andy La Rocque have mutually decided to part ways.

"Looking back, we do so with nothing but pride, gratitude, and respect for everything we have achieved together. All the countless memories we have created along the way are forever. Our friendship and respect for each other will always remain the same, and we all sincerely wish each other the absolute best for the future!"

Also on Friday, KING DIAMOND announced the addition of guitar virtuoso Gus G. to the band's lineup. Gus G. joins as guitarist and will compose, record, and tour with KING DIAMOND going forward.

La Rocque co-founded KING DIAMOND from the ashes of MERCYFUL FATE in 1985.

La Rocque is currently focusing on LEX LEGION, the new band featuring four-fifths of KING DIAMOND's classic late '80s lineup, which recently released its self-titled debut album via MNRK Music Group.

In addition to La Rocque (guitar),LEX LEGION includes Mikkey Dee (drums),Pete Blakk (guitar) and Hal Patino (bass) — alongside vocalist Nils K. Rue (PAGAN'S MIND).

One of heavy metal's most celebrated and in-demand guitarists, Gus G. — born Konstantinos Karamitroudis in Thessaloniki, Greece — has built one of the most impressive resumes in the genre. As founder and driving force behind FIREWIND for over two decades and ten studio albums, and as Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist from 2009 to 2017 — contributing to the Grammy-nominated album "Scream" (2010) — Gus G. has proven himself to be one of the most versatile and technically gifted players in metal. A celebrated solo artist with six albums to his name, he has also appeared as a guest on records by Bruce Dickinson, ARCH ENEMY, Doro Pesch, IN THIS MOMENT and many more. He has graced the covers of Guitar World, Total Guitar, Metal Hammer and Young Guitar, and earned accolades including Metal Hammer's Golden God Award for "Best Shredder". His addition to KING DIAMOND represents a pairing of two of heavy metal's most iconic forces.

King Diamond and Gus G. are already deep in the creative process together, working on what promises to be one of the most anticipated new chapters in the band's career. Fans can expect new music from the full lineup in the future. Stay tuned for further announcements.