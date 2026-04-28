GWAR Announces Fall 2026 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour With MIDNIGHT And MAC SABBATH

Shock rock legends GWAR are back to wreak havoc across North America this fall with their latest campaign of carnage: the "Gor Gor Must Die! Tour". The intergalactic tyrants will once again bring their blood-soaked spectacle to stages nationwide, delivering the kind of over-the-top performance only GWAR can unleash.

Joining GWAR on this descent into chaos is black 'n' roll powerhouse MIDNIGHT as direct support, while the unholy fast-food parody metal outfit MAC SABBATH will open every night of the tour. Select dates will also feature appearances from X-COPS and ATOMIC RULE, ensuring each night is stacked and that this will be the fall tour not to be missed.

The tour kicks off October 27 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will tear through major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a special appearance aboard the Headbangers Boat, before wrapping up December 12 in Norfolk, Virginia. Expect a full-scale blood-drenched production of heavy metal, horror, and comedy with relentless energy, and plenty of surprises as GWAR tangles with their prodigal child Gor Gor.

Speaking about the tour, GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker says: "As both father and mother to our precious dinosaur Gor Gor, my hearts break to see what he has become: a crack-addicted truck-stop lizard-of-the-evening. We didn't raise him to hustle his cloaca up and down the street. It is time for some tough love! Come watch as GWAR lays a whoopin' on his giant red ass on the 'Gor Gor Must Die Tour' with MIDNIGHT, MAC SABBATH, X-COPS and ATOMIC RULE."

Pre-sales begin tomorrow, and the general on-sale is this Friday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get your tickets and VIP packages at GWAR.net.

"Gor Gor Must Die!" tour dates with MIDNIGHT and MAC SABBATH:

October 27 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater *

October 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

October 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

October 30-November 03 - Miami, FL @ Headbangers Boat

November 04 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

November 05 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

November 06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

November 07 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

November 08 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

November 09 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

November 10 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM *

November 12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +

November 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex +

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

November 15 - Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall +

November 17 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee +

November 18 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues +

November 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre +

November 20 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre +

November 21 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom +

November 23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

November 24 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +

November 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre +

November 27 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall +

November 28 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

November 30 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre +

December 02 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre +

December 03 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

December 04 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom *

December 05 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

December 06 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

December 08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

December 09 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

December 10 - New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square *

December 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

December 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

* with X-COPS

+ with ATOMIC RULE

In addition to the tour announcement, GWAR is unleashing a brand-new limited release for the human horde, a limited-edition pink seven-inch vinyl featuring the band's twisted take on Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" alongside GWAR's version of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken", reimagined as "We're Just GWAR".

Pre-orders for the pink seven-inch are now available via GWAR.net, with a release date of June 26.

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 42 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Photo credit: Dave Jackson