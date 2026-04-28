VOLBEAT Scores Record-Setting 13th No. 1 On Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart With 'Demonic Depression'

VOLBEAT's latest single, "Demonic Depression", has become the band's thirteenth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream chart.

The Danish band still holds tight to the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart by an artist originating outside of North America. VOLBEAT notched its twelfth No. 1 last fall with "Time Will Heal" and eleventh. No. 1 with "By A Monster's Hand". All three of these tracks appear on the band's ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", which arrived in June 2025.

For those keeping score at home, VOLBEAT set this record back in March 2020 with "Die To Live" (featuring CLUTCH's Neil Fallon),which was the band's eighth time topping the leaderboard.

VOLBEAT is now tied for the sixth most No. 1s since the chart started in 1981, joining the likes of VAN HALEN, GODSMACK, DISTURBED, LINKIN PARK and PAPA ROACH.

VOLBEAT remains the record holder for the most number ones by an artist originating outside of North America.

The band's previous No. 1s are as follows:

* "Heaven Nor Hell" (from "Beyond Hell/Above Heaven")

* "Still Counting" (from "Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood")

* "The Hangman's Body Count" (from "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies")

* "Lola Montez" (from "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies")

* "The Devil's Bleeding Crown" (from "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie")

* "Black Rose" (featuring Danko Jones) (from "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie")

* "Last Day Under The Sun" (from "Rewind, Replay, Rebound")

* "Die To Live" (featuring Neil Fallon) (from "Rewind, Replay, Rebound")

* "Wait A Minute My Girl" (from "Servant Of The Mind")

* "Shotgun Blues" (from "Servant Of The Mind")

* "By A Monster's Hand" (from "God Of Angels Trust")

* "Time Will Heal" (from "God Of Angels Trust")

VOLBEAT has risen from the clubs of Denmark to some of the biggest stages in the world, collecting more than 145 gold and platinum certifications along the way. They have received multiple awards across the globe and received a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for "Room 24" (featuring King Diamond). Their ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", features the No. 1 hits "By A Monster's Hand", "Time Will Heal" and "Demonic Depression", as well as the fan favorite "In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom".

The band, consisting of singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen and lead guitarist Flemming C Lund, will soon begin the fourth leg of its "Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide", trekking across Europe.

Photo credit: Brittany Bowman