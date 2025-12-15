GWAR Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour With SOULFLY And KING PARROT

Intergalactic shock rock legends GWAR are returning to destroy stages across the United States with the announcement of the "Gor Gor Strikes Back" tour, a massive spring 2026 run featuring SOULFLY as direct support and KING PARROT opening every night. The carnage kicks off March 19 in GWAR's adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia, and rampages through April 29, ending in Charlotte, North Carolina. A complete list of dates is below. Armed with fresh atrocities, new victims, and the unstoppable might of Gor Gor himself, GWAR are promising their most crushing live spectacle yet.

Tickets for the "Gor Gor Strikes Back" tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale begins Tuesday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for the mailing list at GWAR.net for the code. This will be followed by a local presale on Wednesday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

GWAR lead vocalist Blöthar The Berserker gives a preview of what fans can expect nightly: "GWAR, SOULFLY and KING PARROT. This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence and rock and fu**ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls. Be there humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!"

"Gor Gor Strikes Back" 2026 tour dates:

March 19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

March 20 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

March 21 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

March 22 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 24 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster

March 25 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

March 26 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

March 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

March 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

March 29 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

March 31 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 1 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April 3 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

April 4 - Saginaw, MI @ The Vault

April 5 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center

April 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 8 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

April 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

April 12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

April 14 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 15 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

April 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

April 18: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

April 19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

April 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

April 24 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 25 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

April 27 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

GWAR's latest release, "The Return Of Gor Gor" features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia during GWAR's 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor's return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a semi-translucent etched deep purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net and semi-translucent etched green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A deluxe hardback edition is also available.

40 years ago, the intergalactic warlords of GWAR emerged from their Antarctic tomb to conquer the Earth with their barbaric blend of metal and mayhem. Over the decades, their monstrous live shows and relentless discography have solidified them as the ultimate overlords of shock rock. Now, with BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak and Blothar joined by the mighty shredder Grodius of the Maximus Clan, GWAR embarks on their latest quest — to reclaim their savage pet, Gor Gor, who mysteriously disappeared following the death of their former frontman, Oderus Urungus.

Blöthar The Berserker comments on "The Return Of Gor Gor": "The last time I saw Gor Gor, he was just a wee fart dragon. He had crawled on the hood of my Kia Soul and was holding on for dear life while I drove to the store to buy Clamato. I bathed him in wiper fluid and used my wipers to knock him off my sweet ride. Next thing I know, he's a 20-foot tall trans-species prostitute working a pickle park. Apparently, he's all grown up and looking for revenge. This record chronicles his struggles as a young Dino-American trying to make his way in a cruel world."

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 41 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Photo credit: Shawn Stanley