GWAR Celebrates 40th Anniversary With New Multimedia Release 'The Return Of Gor Gor'

Shock rock legends GWAR are back to wreak havoc once again with their new multimedia release "The Return Of Gor Gor", due on July 25 via Pit Records/Z2 Comics. This multi-format assault on the senses includes brand-new studio recordings, ferocious live performances, and an exclusive 32-page comic detailing the epic return of Gor Gor, GWAR's long-lost, three-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex. This release is a collaboration between GWAR and Z2 Comics, ensuring fans get the ultimate immersive experience.

But where has Gor Gor been all these years? How do you misplace a three-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex? The answer lies in "The Return Of Gor Gor", a multi-format experience that intertwines music and graphic storytelling. "The Return Of Gor Gor" follows the tale of an orphaned T-Rex cub, lost in a depraved world that is completely alien to him. Will he become an ally of the legendary Scumdogs Of The Universe, or will their reunion unleash an apocalyptic battle? Only time will tell.

Kicking off the carnage, GWAR premieres the NSFW video for "Lot Lizard" today. Fans can also stream the track across all digital service providers (DSPs) and pre-order "The Return Of Gor Gor" now at Pit Records (where you can also get a Gor Gor plush) and Z2Comics.com.

GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker states: "'Lot Lizard' is a blistering return to GWAR as a punk metal powerhouse with a sense of humor. What could be more charming than a song about a crack-addicted cross-dressing dinosaur prostitute that shreds weiners at truck stop pickle parks? Nuttin honey. That's what. The song rocks. Listen ya mooks…"

Watch the NSFW video for "Lot Lizard" below.

"The Return Of Gor Gor" features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia during GWAR's 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor's return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a semi-translucent etched deep purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net and semi-translucent etched green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A deluxe hardback edition is also available via Z2Comics.com.

40 years ago, the intergalactic warlords of GWAR emerged from their Antarctic tomb to conquer the Earth with their barbaric blend of metal and mayhem. Over the decades, their monstrous live shows and relentless discography have solidified them as the ultimate overlords of shock rock. Now, with BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak and Blothar joined by the mighty shredder Grodius of the Maximus Clan, GWAR embarks on their latest quest — to reclaim their savage pet, Gor Gor, who mysteriously disappeared following the death of their former frontman, Oderus Urungus.

Blöthar comments on "The Return Of Gor Gor": "The last time I saw Gor Gor, he was just a wee fart dragon. He had crawled on the hood of my Kia Soul and was holding on for dear life while I drove to the store to buy Clamato. I bathed him in wiper fluid and used my wipers to knock him off my sweet ride. Next thing I know, he's a 20-foot tall trans-species prostitute working a pickle park. Apparently, he's all grown up and looking for revenge. This record chronicles his struggles as a young Dino-American trying to make his way in a cruel world."

"The Return Of Gor Gor" track listing:

01. The Great Circus Train Disaster

02. Tyrant King

03. Lot Lizard

04. Crack In The Egg (Live)

05. The Founding Fathers (Live)

06. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)

07. Fishfuck (Live)

GWAR will be on the road all year as part of its 40th-anniversary celebration.

About the excursion, Blöthar says: "This tour is gonna suck. Once again we will be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get shitfaced on White Claws and show us their tits. Please, for the love of all that is holy, show us your tits."

Photo credit: Carter Louthian