HAKEN Announces 'In A Fever Dream' EP, Launches Video For New Single 'Delirium'

U.K. progressive, alternative metal band HAKEN will release the "In A Fever Dream" EP digitally on July 17, and physically as CD and vinyl on September 18.

Co-produced and mixed by George Lever (LOATHE, SLEEP TOKEN),and featuring bass contributions from Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, THE ARISTOCRATS) and Adam "Nolly" Getgood (PERIPHERY),"In A Fever Dream" contains some of HAKEN's most emotionally direct material so far.

To celebrate the launch, HAKEN has released the official video for new track "Delirium", directed by Oliver Kember. Watch it now below.

HAKEN comments: "This EP was born from a period of reflection and rediscovery.

"Over the last few years, we've faced challenges that forced us to look inward, both as musicians and as people, and the songs on this record are the result of that journey.

"We allowed ourselves to be completely honest in the writing process, digging into real experiences, doubts, and emotions rather than hiding behind them. That vulnerability gave these songs a weight and purpose unlike anything we've created before. Musically, we pushed ourselves into new territory, embracing fresh influences while holding onto the intensity and identity that define this band. Working with producer George Lever helped us sharpen that vision, and Vada Studios provided the perfect environment to collaborate and bring it to life.

"This EP captures a moment in time of us finding our feet again — moving forward, taking risks, and creating from a place that feels as genuine as we have ever been."

"In A Fever Dream" will be available as CD, Deep Blood Red LP (in Europe),Lotus White LP (in the U.S.) and as a very limited clear LP edition available only from the bands store.

The full track listing is as follows:

01. In A Fever Dream

02. Delirium

03. Eclipsed By You

04. Bleeding Sky

05. Lotus

HAKEN recently announced a European headline tour for September and October 2026, with support from IHLO.

The band comments: "We're really excited to bring this music to the stage. We've been putting together a brand new show and can't wait to return to Europe for it."

This past January, HAKEN parted ways with guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green.Griffiths and Green's exits from HAKEN were announced in a social media post. The band wrote: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green from HAKEN. We are tremendously grateful for the time we've spent together, creating music and touring the world, achieving things we thought weren't possible.

"Both Charlie and Conner are irreplaecable, as musicians and individuals, and they have given so much to make this band what it is today. We cannot thank them enough, but we wish them all the best with any future endeavours. They will always be a part of the HAKEN family."

Last October, HAKEN canceled its U.K. tour dates as the support act for U.S. progressive rockers COHEED AND CAMBRIA.

Griffiths had been a member of HAKEN since 2008 and appeared on all of the band's albums so far. He released his debut solo LP, "Tiktaalika", in 2022.

Green joined HAKEN in 2014 as the replacement for the band's original bassist Thomas MacLean.

HAKEN spent 2024 celebrating its most recent acclaimed studio album, 2023's "Fauna", as part of "An Evening With" run throughout the world. Playing two sets each night, the band performed "Fauna" in full, before returning to the stage to run through a selection of the best-loved cuts from its catalog. In a homecoming of sorts for HAKEN, on September 21, 2024 the band played London's legendary O2 Forum, and the document of that special evening — filmed by Paul Green Productions (Devin Townsend, Steve Hackett) and mixed by Jens Bogren (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, Ihsahn) — was made available as "Liveforms: An Evening With Haken".

Photo credit: Oli Kember