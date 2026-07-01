HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce New Live Album 'At Montreux Jazz Festival'

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, the rock supergroup consisting of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, have announced "At Montreux Jazz Festival", a powerful live document from their legendary 2018 performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, including several cover versions that had not previously been released by HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, among them a standout rendition of MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades". as a tribute to the late Lemmy. It arrives digitally on August 7 and on CD and vinyl on October 16 via earMUSIC.

Thei first song from the live album, "Raise The Dead", is now online, including a live video that captures the energy of that night.

The recording is a thunderous celebration of rock history delivered with raw power, attitude and unmatched chemistry — a night where legends honored legends.

In 2018, the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES took to the prestigious Montreux stage, bringing their unique blend of theatrical rock, reverence for their fallen heroes, and unapologetic energy to one of the most renowned festivals in the world. What unfolded was more than a concert. A celebration of the music, the excess, the camaraderie and the legacy that continues to shape generations.

Rooted in the spirit of the original Hollywood Vampires, a legendary collective of musicians united by friendship, mischief, and a shared love for rock 'n' roll, the band channels both the reckless joy, and the deeper reflection that defined an era. As captured in this live recording, their performance embodies that same paradox: The wild abandon of rock excess alongside a heartfelt tribute to those who came before them.

Since their debut album "Hollywood Vampires" in 2015, which featured star-studded collaborations and classic rock covers, the group has evolved into a creative force with original material on their 2019 release "Rise". Known for their high-energy live performances at major festivals and sold-out tours worldwide, they have achieved millions of streams, strong physical sales, and global media attention. Blending theatrical rock, iconic songs, and heartfelt tributes, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES continue to celebrate and preserve the enduring spirit of rock 'n' roll while connecting generations of fans.

"At Montreux Jazz Festival" track listing:

01. I Want My Now

02. Raise The Dead

03. I Got A Line On You

04. 7 And 7 Is

05. My Dead Drunk Friends

06. Five To One/Break On Through

07. The Jack

08. Ace Of Spades

09. Baba O'Riley

10. As Bad As I Am

11. The Boogieman Surprise

12. I'm Eighteen

13. Combination

14. People Who Died

15. Sweet Emotion

16. Welcome To Bushwackers

17. Heroes

18. Train Kept A-Rollin'

19. School's Out/Another Brick In The Wall

Six years ago, Cooper told Billboard about his chemistry with Depp and Perry: "That's a very odd thing about this. You've got three alpha males who are used to running the show, and all of a sudden, three guys are sitting there with zero arguments. The whole thing is, 'Okay, let's try that.' Every time they would send me a track with scratch vocals on it, if I worked on it and chopped it up and did my thing, it would turn into an Alice song. I took my fingerprints off of it. I would hear the song and say, 'Let's do it as it was written.' My instinct might be to say that this part goes too long or the intro goes too long, but that's what makes it interesting."

Regarding HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES' decision to record a second album as a follow-up to 2015's "Hollywood Vampires", which debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200, Cooper said: "We looked at each other and went, 'Let's do another album, but let's make this one original.' And just like that, Johnny was writing, Joe was writing, Tommy was writing, I was writing … and we just all kind of put it together while I was on tour. Tommy produced it, and the next thing you know, we had an album. The cool thing about it is that it doesn’t sound like an Alice album, it doesn't sound like an AEROSMITH album: It sounds like a HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES album."

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES released their first live album, "Live In Rio", in June 2023 via earMUSIC. The LP was recorded when the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES played their biggest and most legendary gig in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in September 2015.

Photo credit: Aaron Perry (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)