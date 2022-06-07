HALESTORM Announces Fall 2022 Tour With THE WARNING And NEW YEARS DAY; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

On the heels of "Back From The Dead", HALESTORM's fifth studio album which debuted top 5 on the rock and hard rock album chart last month, the Grammy-winning band today announced U.S. fall tour dates with fellow female-fronted bands THE WARNING and NEW YEARS DAY. The trek will kick off September 21 in Huntsville, Alabama and run through HALESTORM's October 8 appearance at Aftershock festival.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BRIGHTSIDE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Check back here tomorrow for ticketing links to individual shows.

The fall trek follows a July headline run with THE PRETTY RECKLESS as direct support, along with THE WARNING and LILITH CZAR.

Last week, "The Steeple", the second single from "Back From The Dead", claimed the top spot at rock radio, marking the second consecutive single from the album to hit No. 1, and HALESTORM's seventh career No. 1. Associated Press predicted "Back From The Dead" "will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year."

Also last week, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale debuted her newest Gibson Signature Guitar, the red Explorerbird. Hale, Gibson's first female brand ambassador, debuted the guitar in a cheeky video concluding with an epic performance of the band's song "Bombshell" from "Back From The Dead".

In other news, "The Strange Case Of…", HALESTORM's second album, was just certified platinum by the RIAA. Released ten years ago, "The Strange Case Of…" includes the Grammy-winning No. 1 rock song "Love Bites (So Do I)" and the platinum single "I Miss The Misery".

Called "a deeply personal effort depicting the band's personal struggles through the last few years of uncertainty" by Alternative Press, "Back From The Dead", produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY),"is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity," according to Hale, named by Revolver as "one of the most charismatic, powerful, and captivating vocalists of our time."

Fall 2022 tour dates:

Sep. 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Sep. 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

Sep. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sep. 28 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

Sep. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center

Oct. 01 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium

Oct. 02 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 04 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 06 - Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

* Festival dates

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine