HALESTORM Rocks Up DOLLY PARTON Classic 'Jolene' (Video)

HALESTORM has shared its cover of "Jolene". Check it out in two parts below.

The band uploaded its rendition of the track in response to a fan request for the Lzzy Hale-fronted outfit to "rock up" the Dolly Parton classic, which has been covered by everyone from pop stars Olivia Newton-John, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X to alternative groups THE WHITE STRIPES, SISTERS OF MERCY and STRAWBERRY SWITCHBLADE.

"Jolene" is not the first Parton song HALESTORM has tackled. Back in 2020, Hale's cover version of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Parton, was included on HALESTORM's "Halestorm Reimagined" EP.

HALESTORM's fifth studio album album, "Back From The Dead", was released on May 6 via Atlantic. The follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY).

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".