HALESTORM Teams Up With Country Singer ASHLEY MCBRYDE For New Version Of 'Terrible Things'

HALESTORM has teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a reimagined version of the band's song "Terrible Things", which was oirignally featured on the Lzzy Hale-Fronted outfit's 2022 studio album "Back From The Dead".

The official Dustin Haney-directed music video for the new rendition of the track, which was written by Hale, along with Zac Malloy and Scott Stevens, can be seen below.

"'Terrible Things' is a song about hope and forgiveness of one's self, and this world we live in," said Lzzy. "To elevate the heart of this track, we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I'm so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these 'Terrible Things'."

McBryde added: "I've loved HALESTORM for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on 'Terrible Things' with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so, of course, I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She's a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to."

Lzzy previously talked about the inspiration for "Terrible Things" in a 2022 track-by-track breakdown of the "Back From The Dead" LP. At the time, she said: "This song is me trying to maintain faith in humanity when it just seems like all hope is lost. I need to believe that we are not these terrible things because inherently as humans — I mean, I'm watching it go down in real time right now — we're taking these huge leaps back in evolution. And we've really gotta get our heads on straight here, people. We've gotta evolve. We've gotta transform. We've gotta look at the things that really matter. 'Cause as humans, we are violent. We are inherently bad — we are. But I have to keep that faith, keep that hope in humanity that we can get better. And this is the only thing that I can do to control that right now and try to put some positivity out in the world. 'Cause in my dreams I believe that we are not these terrible things."

The Arkansas-born McBryde sang a cover of FOREIGNER's "I Wanna Know What Love Is" with Wynnona Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Her accolades include a Grammy win (and five other nominations),three ACM Awards and one CMA Award.

This past December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

Lzzy (vocals, guitar) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".