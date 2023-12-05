HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Collaborates With KRAMER On First-Ever 'Lzzy Hale Voyager' Guitar

Kramer, the original made to rock hard guitar brand has been setting trends with premium, performance-focused instruments since 1976. Kramer is proud to partner with Lzzy Hale — frontwoman of the Grammy Award-winning hard rock band HALESTORM and Gibson's first female brand ambassador — to release the new Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager. The Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager is now available worldwide at all authorized Kramer dealers and on www.KramerGuitars.com.

Says Lzzy: "Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space! I'm proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I've ever had in my arsenal. Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity. Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She's love at first flight…and you'll never find another like her!"

With its Original, Modern, and Artist Collections, Kramer offers entry-level and intermediate options, as well as guitars for professional musicians and continues to be the guitar of choice for today's rock and metal legends. The Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager marks the first Kramer signature guitar created for a female artist and the fifth collaboration between Lzzy and Gibson Brands' luthiers overall. Lzzy was heavily involved in the design of the guitar which started with a pointy version of the classic Kramer Voyager body style. The guitar is finished in an attention-grabbing Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish that looks incredible on stage. The Lzzy Hale Voyager is a single-bridge position Kramer 85-T humbucker and a single Volume control along with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo and R2 Locking Nut for rock-solid tuning stability. The three-piece maple neck has an ebony fretboard with lightning bolt inlays, a satin finish for speed, and a Slim "C" profile for comfort. Add it all up, and you have an awesome guitar that, like the artist who helped design it, is Made to Rock Hard! Only a limited run of 300 Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyagers will be made, and a Kramer hardshell case is also included in the package.

HALESTORM released its fifth and most recent full-length studio album, "Back From The Dead", in 2022. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY),the band began writing the album pre-pandemic and continued throughout lockdown, and the result "is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss," says Lzzy. "It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

Consisting of Hale — whom Revolver named "one of the most charismatic, powerful, and captivating vocalists of our time" — with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows, topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper and Joan Jett. One of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades, HALESTORM's music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide and earned them two Grammy Award nominations and one win for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance".