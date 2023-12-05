DRAGONFORCE Releases Beat Saber-Inspired New Song 'Power Of The Saber Blade'

Extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE is featured on Beat Saber's Original Soundtrack 6 with their new song, "Power of the Saber Blade", originally composed for the best-selling, award-winning VR game. DRAGONFORCE's "Power Of The Saber Blade" will be the fastest song ever introduced in Beat Saber at a mind-blowing 10.66 NPS (notes per second). The song comes alongside a gripping music video, drawing the listener into the exciting Beat Saber universe.

"Power Of The Saber Blade" is part of the sixth installation of the Original Soundtrack, affectionately known as OST, which is a free release for all players. OST 6 will feature four songs, including other high-profile artists such as Lindsey Stirling, Camellia and FAR OUT. All songs were exclusively composed for Beat Saber and will be world-wide premieres. DRAGONFORCE has been a community request for a long time, so the Beat Games team is honored to have a completely original song by them in Beat Saber.

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li says: "It's truly an honor for DRAGONFORCE to create an exclusive track for Beat Saber, a game we are wholeheartedly passionate about. We hope fans will discover the exhilaration of 'Power Of The Saber Blade', finding it both enjoyable and challenging across all levels. We're eagerly anticipating the skillful attempts on Expert+"

All OST songs (including OST 6) are Content ID free. This means that influencers, streamers and regular players can stream the songs without limitations or fear of getting copyright claims or strikes on social media or platforms like YouTube, Twitch, etc. None of the OST 6 songs are limited by UMPG restrictions, so tracks can be posted to any platform without limitations.

DRAGONFORCE will release its new album, "Warp Speed Warriors", on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. On "Warp Speed Warriors", DRAGONFORCE explores a wider range of varying musical styles than ever before, evolving its sound throughout the exciting musical journey while still staying true to its roots.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li.

In November 2022, DRAGONFORCE released a music video for the song "The Last Dragonborn". The track was taken from DRAGONFORCE's latest album, "Extreme Power Metal", which came out in September 2019. Produced in Los Angeles, California by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, the LP was also recorded, in part, on Li's livestream channel on Twitch with participation from the fans.

"The Last Dragonborn" was the first DRAGONFORCE music video to feature bassist Alicia Vigil, who first joined the band as a touring member in January 2020.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

Photo credit: Travis Shinn