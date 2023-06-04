HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'We're Still Very Immature In The Way That We Approach Everything'

In a new interview with MoreCore.TV conducted at this weekend's Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked what fans can expect from her and her bandmates in the coming months. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, my goodness. All the things. I mean, we're still not sick of this. We're still very immature in the way that we approach everything — in a good way. We're still a bunch of kids that are experiencing Europe and experiencing travel, and we still really like each other. We love playing. So, yeah, we're gonna do everything we possibly can. Right now, we've actually begun writing for the next album, just in case we have some time to get in the studio and do it. So you can be looking forward to new music from us. There's still a pile of collaborations that I've done, that I can't talk about — I'm sorry. So you'll be sick of me before the year is over. A lot of things are gonna be popping up. But, yeah, really just touring and doing the thing that we love to do most."

Last month, HALESTORM teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a reimagined version of the band's song "Terrible Things", which was originally featured on the Lzzy-fronted outfit's 2022 studio album "Back From The Dead".

This past December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

Lzzy (vocals, guitar) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".