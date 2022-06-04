HALESTORM's 'The Strange Case Of...' Album Certified Platinum In U.S.

HALESTORM's sophomore album, 2012's "The Strange Case Of...", was certified platinum on June 2 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of a million copies. The LP was previously certified gold in March 2016.

HALESTORM has one other platinum certification: the "I Miss The Misery" single, which appears on "The Strange Case Of...", was certified platinum in March 2019. Two other singles went gold — "Here's To Us" (also from "The Strange Case Of…") and "I Get Off" (from HALESTORM's 2009 self-titled debut album) — while the "Halestorm" LP also was certified gold in March 2016.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

HALESTORM won the "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" Grammy in 2013 for "Love Bites (So Do I)", the first single from "The Strange Case Of...".

HALESTORM's fifth studio album album, "Back From The Dead", was released on May 6 via Atlantic. The follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY).

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale (guitar/vocals) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable".