HAMMERFALL To Begin Recording New Album At The End Of The Year

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, HAMMERFALL guitarist Oscar Dronjak spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The summer festivals, that's what we're doing. This weekend is off. We've been home for a week now. It's gonna be two weeks between shows, more or less. Then the festival season starts for us. So we do those European outdoor festivals, a lot of them, this summer. And then we actually do have four shows with HELLOWEEN left over from the European tour. 'Cause they had to split the European tour up in 10 different sessions or whatever it is. So we do have Scandinavia and Spain left to do in September. And those are the last things we do. After that, we're gonna take a break and record the new album. So that's what we're gonna do."

Last December, HAMMERFALL, which started its career in 1997 on Nuclear Blast with its debut album "Glory To The Brave", returned to the long-running German label.

HAMMERFALL's entire Nuclear Blast catalog, from "Glory To The Brave" to the 2014 album "(r)Evolution" was recently certified with a diamond award for over 1.5 million worldwide sales.

And there's even more to celebrate: following on from "Renegade" (2000),"Crimson Thunder" (2002) and "No Sacrifice, No Victory" (2009),HAMMERFALL's fifth studio album, "Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken" from 2005, is now the band's fourth album that has gone gold in Sweden, while "Crimson Thunder" even went platinum, surpassing 60,000 sales in the group's home country.

This past April, HAMMERFALL released a special platinum edition of "Crimson Thunder" with tons of bonus material.

HAMMERFALL's latest studio album, "Hammer Of Dawn", was released in February 2022 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by longtime collaborator Fredrik Nordström (IN FLAMES, OPETH),who handled mixing, mastering, drum recording, and shared the duty of recording guitars and bass with guitarists Pontus Norgren and Oscar Dronjak. Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT) produced the lead vocals.