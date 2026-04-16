Hard Rock Supergroup ICONIC, Featuring MICHAEL SWEET, JOEL HOEKSTRA, MARCO MENDOZA And TOMMY ALDRIDGE, Announces 'II' Album

Hard rock supergroup ICONIC, featuring Michael Sweet (STRYPER) on guitar, Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Nathan James (INGLORIOUS) on vocals, Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, WHITESNAKE) on bass and Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums, will release its sophomore album, "II", on July 31 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared the new single and accompanying lyric video, "Cry No More", available below.

Sweet commented: "It's been a long time coming, and the time is finally here! It's an absolute honor to be a part of such an incredible band, and 'Cry No More' is the perfect representation of who ICONIC is. Music that takes you back to the best of times and reminds you that rock is still alive and well!"

Hoekstra added: "It's a pleasure to work with these fantastic musicians in ICONIC. 'Cry No More' should give classic rock fans something raw and real in terms of both playing and production. Crank it up!"

James stated: "I'm so pleased to have made another album with these incredible musicians. I hope everyone enjoys this first single, 'Cry No More', and the whole album."

Mendoza exclaimed: "Well, the time is here, folks, finally ICONIC 'II' is coming to you, with the first single 'Cry No More' coming soon! Like always, it's a blast and quite an honor to be part of a project like this, with all these players! Take a listen and enjoy! Viva la ROCK!!!"

ICONIC returns with "II", a second album that doesn't just continue the band's journey — it defines it. Where their debut introduced the chemistry between five world-class musicians, "II" sharpens that vision into a clearer, heavier, and more confident sonic identity, delivering a sound that is more powerful, more direct, and unmistakably rock.

At the heart of the album lies the electrifying guitar partnership of Hoekstra and Sweet, delivering a masterclass in soaring melodies, blazing solos, and muscular riffs that perfectly balance technical brilliance with pure hard-rock attitude. Beneath them, the rhythm section of Aldridge and Mendoza drives the record with thunderous authority, creating a groove that is both massive and relentless.

The album kicks off with "Cry No More", a high-octane opener that immediately sets the tone — an energetic slice of hard rock packed with driving riffs, explosive drums, and a chorus built to stick.

On the other side of the emotional spectrum, "Tears Keep On Falling" showcases the band's dynamic range, unfolding as an electrifying power ballad where melody, atmosphere, and intensity come together in dramatic fashion.

Towering above it all is James, whose performance on "II" is nothing short of extraordinary — powerful, soulful, and commanding, elevating every track with unmistakable presence.

With bigger riffs, deeper grooves, and a stronger sense of identity, "II" captures ICONIC at full force: a band no longer introducing itself but fully owning its sound.

"II" track listing:

01. Cry No More

02. All I Want

03. Open My Eyes

04. Tears Keep On Falling

05. Take Me To The Place

06. S.O.S.

07. Nothing Left For Me

08. Far Away

09. Valley Of Lost Souls

10. Written In The Stars

11. Heart Of Stone

ICONIC "II" recording lineup:

Nathan James - Vocals

Michael Sweet - Guitars

Joel Hoekstra - Guitars

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Tommy Aldridge - Drums

Keyboards by Antonio Agate

Backing vocals by Marco Pastorino

Photo credit: Justin Roszkowski