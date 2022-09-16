Has FOREIGNER Talked About Calling It Quits? JEFF PILSON Responds

In a new interview with the 96.9 The Eagle KKGL radio station, FOREIGNER's longtime bassist Jeff Pilson was asked if there has been any talk of the band calling it quits at some point in the not-too-distant future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "To answer your question, I would say we haven't really… That's something we're not really talking about at this point. We're kind of firing on all cylinders, so let's just keep rocking. [Laughs] Our body parts seem to be holding together, so, yeah, let's keep playing."

Pilson also addressed the fact that guitarist Mick Jones is the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER who still regularly performs with the band.

"With FOREIGNER, the music is so strong that I think it really can be delivered by somebody that's not the original members," Jeff said.

"I mean, listen, we deliver a really strong set. We are fans — we love the music; we love doing the best job we possibly can — so even when it's not the original band, it's done with the authority and the belief that you need to deliver it. And I think that's true with a lot of bands. I mean, Arnel [Pineda], JOURNEY singer, is fabulous; he's a fabulous singer.

"I think when you're respecting the music, doing it in a way that people wanna hear it and doing it with that high-energy performance, you can't go wrong. And I think that bands like JOURNEY, like us, like STYX, REO [SPEEDWAGON], we're doing our best to deliver really quality music and people seem to be responding massively."

Lou Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is".

The 72-year-old Gramm left FOREIGNER for good in 2002 and has battled health issues in recent years, including the removal of a non-cancerous tumor. He told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2018 that he was planning to retire, but still reunited with FOREIGNER for several shows that year.

FOREIGNER replaced Gramm with Kelly Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

FOREIGNER's current lineup consists of Jones, Pilson, Hansen, Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado.