PRIMUS Shares Second Episode Of 'Interstellar Drum Derby' Featuring THOMAS PRIDGEN

After an extensive search to find a new drummer, PRIMUS is pulling back the curtain on their unique audition process with the launch of the "Primus Interstellar Drum Derby", a brand-new episodic YouTube series chronicling the entire journey. The second episode, released today, features drummer Thomas Pridgen jamming with Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic and demanding audition process.

The band put out a global open call for submissions, attracting some of the world's most talented drummers. "Taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of PRIMUS drummer/percussionist," the band wrote, adding, "Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must."

As the process unfolded, PRIMUS documented each audition, capturing the exciting and unexpected moments that unfolded in the studio. Other episodes feature performances from a stellar lineup of drummers, including Rory Dolan, Mike Stone, Stan Bicknell, Sam Groveman, Nikki Glaspie, John Hoffman, Gergo Borlai and Thomas Lang, as well as surprise cameos from special guests.

"The Primus Interstellar Drum Derby" gives fans an unprecedented look at the band's inner workings, their approach to chemistry and collaboration, and what it takes to step behind the kit for one of rock's most innovative trios. With each episode, the series will build anticipation and excitement as the band moves toward its next chapter.

"Luck is when preparation meets opportunity," said John Hoffman, who was ultimately selected as PRIMUS's new drummer. "I came and did my thing the way I do it. It went as well as I could have hoped."

PRIMUS will kick off its first live performance of 2025 at TOOL's "Live In The Sand" in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where Danny Carey (/b>TOOL) will be sitting in on drums. The band will then hit the road for the second leg of the "Sessanta" tour, a highly anticipated run featuring PUSCIFER and A PERFECT CIRCLE in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60(ish) birthday.

Hoffman, who is based in Shreveport, Louisiana, had documented his process of preparing to audition on social media, and afterwards he wrote: "I came and did my thing the way I do it. It went as well as I could have hoped. Maynard James Keenan was sitting directly in front of me and watched my entire audition. He gave me this towel. It's been one of the most incredible days of my life. I love you all. We did this. #primusdrumaudition #primus".

On December 30, PRIMUS played the first concert since longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's departure at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. Sitting behind the drums for the show was Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who previously played with PRIMUS when Alexander originally left the band in 1996.

In light of Alexander's latest departure, PRIMUS also enlisted musicians from frontman Les Claypool's side projects, THE HOLY MACKEREL and FROG BRIGADE, to perform during the December 30 performance.

With Mantia, PRIMUS recorded two studio albums — "Brown Album" (1997) and "Antipop" (1999) — as well as the covers EP "Rhinoplasty" (1998) and the original theme song for the TV show "South Park".

In November, Alexander shared a letter with Rolling Stone magazine explaining his decision to leave the band.

"A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn't feel like it's your being anymore," he said.

He reflected on the impact his decision had on his physical, mental and family life.

"When I discovered that I'm struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing," Alexander said. "I don't think I've ever chosen my path in life, I think I've just always thought 'I'm a drummer, I'm just gonna do music,' and things came to me, accepting whatever happens."

The news of his departure was initially shared on October 29 by his now-former bandmates, who claimed that they received an e-mail from him nearly two weeks earlier saying he had "lost his passion for playing."

Alexander joined PRIMUS in 1989 and left in 1996, then rejoined when they reformed in 2003. He exited the group again in 2010 but returned in 2013.

In July 2016, Alexander revealed that he suffered a second heart attack after he previously endured a similar health scare in 2014.

A decade ago, Les Claypool's plan to reform the "classic" PRIMUS lineup — with Alexander and guitarist Larry Lalonde — was put on hold when Alexander suffered his first heart attack, a "minor" attack that resulted in the drummer requiring triple bypass surgery. To fulfill its touring obligations, PRIMUS recruited Carey to fill in for a few dates. Three months after open-heart surgery, Alexander rejoined PRIMUS on the road.