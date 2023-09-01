Has SEVENDUST Gotten The Respect It Deserves? 'I Feel Like We've Gotten Our Due', Says LAJON WITHERSPOON

In a new interview with Audacy Music, SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked if he thinks his band has gotten the "respect" that it deserves. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, what a great question that I kind of don't wanna answer. I do feel like we've gotten our due. I feel like that definitely this band — I don't even know how to say it. I feel like we've got incredible opportunities in just great situations that we've been in. But I feel like definitely there would've been definitely room for us to be in a different setting, if that makes sense. I don't know the reason why — I don't know. But I'm happy where I'm at. I'm very blessed. I'm so excited about the new signing of the new record deal with Napalm and the work they put behind the album It seems like even though we've been at it for such a long time, it's a new beginning for us, and I'm very happy and I'm very proud and ready just to continue to work, to write some more music."

Last year, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger named SEVENDUST as the band he never wants to follow onstage. "I don't care how many records you've sold or how many awards you've won or what you've done around the world… you don't ever, ever, ever want to go on after SEVENDUST, because they will kick your ass and wipe you all over that stage," Kroeger told Loudwire. "They are a force to be reckoned with and it is goosebump-worthy."

Witherspoon later responded to Kroeger's comments, saying: "I love it. Chad is a good friend of mine. I love him. And what I would like to say, if he could see this or if you could make sure he sees this, take us out on tour. I've been talking to you about this for the last 10 years."

Lajon continued: "For him to put that out there was so cool. I love him for saying that and just being honest. They can go on after us. NICKELBACK is great; they hold their own. But it was so cool to see that."

SEVENDUST's latest album, "Truth Killer", was released on July 28 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann