HASTE THE DAY Announces New Album 'Dissenter', Shares Visualizer For 'Shallows' Single

HASTE THE DAY, the metalcore band that made a scene splash in the '00s, returned in 2024 with the video for the new song "Burn". They also appeared at Furnace Fest that year. It was their first music in nearly a decade. But they didn't stop there.

Today, the band has announced its new album "Dissenter", which arrives May 1 on Solid State Records. It's their first album since 2015. They have also shared the visualizer for new single "Shallows". Watch it below.

"'Shallows' captures the core of what we set out to create on this record — aggressive, melodic metalcore," the band says. "Driven by high-energy riffs, heavy breakdowns, and a memorable chorus, the song balances nostalgia with contemporary influence. Lyrically, it confronts disillusionment, corruption, and the cost of defiance."

"Dissenter" track listing:

01. Cycles

02. Shallows

03. Grave

04. Burn

05. Liminal

06. Gnasher

07. Heretic

08. Escape

09. Adrift

10. Teeth

11. Oblivion

HASTE THE DAY conjures the sound of coming full circle. The Indiana-bred band rekindles the spark at the heart of its signature style by sharpening the edges, tightening the melodies, and amplifying the scope with cinematic ambition.

HASTE THE DAY has clung to its integrity since initially emerging at the turn of the century. Following "Burning Bridges" (2004) and "When Everything Falls" (2005),Stephen Keech made his formal debut as the group's frontman on "Pressure The Hinges" (2007). The band unleashed a trio of fan favorite offerings, namely "Dreamer" (2008),the seminal "Attack Of The Wolf King" (2010) and "Coward" (2015). The latter marked HASTE THE DAY's second straight Top 20 entry on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and second Top 10 on the Hard Rock Albums chart. Along the way, they toured with everyone from HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD to NORMA JEAN. Despite going dormant in 2016, they amassed tens of millions of streams and continued to resonate with an ever-expanding audience. As such, their 2023 reunion gig at the sold-out Furnace Fest was met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Returning with their first full-length release in eleven years, the musicians tap into who they were and push forward together on their seventh LP, "Dissenter" (Solid State).

HASTE THE DAY is:

Stephen Keech - Vocals

Scott Whelan - Guitar

Dave Krysl - Guitar

Giuseppe Capolupo - Drums

Michael Murphy - Bass

Brennan Chaulk - Guitar

Photo credit: Dave Pluimer