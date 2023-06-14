HATEBREED Announces '20 Years Of Brutality' Anniversary Tour With TERROR, VEIN.FM And JESUS PIECE

HATEBREED will embark on the "20 Years Of Brutality" tour in late summer. Support on the trek will come from TERROR, VEIN.FM and JESUS PIECE. The tour celebrates HATEBREED's classic and much-loved album "The Rise of Brutality". The record is considered one of the important and impactful albums of the band's catalog. That's why the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate the record's brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs with friends and fans.

"20 Years Of Brutality" will kick off on September 3 in Quebec and will run through September 24 in Tampa.

HATEBREED singer Jamey Jasta states: "It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of 'The Rise Of Brutality' album. These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having TERROR on the tour along with VEIN.FM and JESUS PIECE. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 14 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and end on Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "RISE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local.

HATEBREED on tour with TERROR, VEIN.FM and JESUS PIECE:

Sep. 02 - Albany, NY - Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

Sep. 03 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole (buy tickets)

Sep. 04 - Montreal, QC - Olympia (buy tickets)

Sep. 05 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (buy tickets)

Sep. 06 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom (buy tickets)

Sep. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (buy tickets)

Sep. 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection (buy tickets)

Sep. 09 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (buy tickets)

Sep. 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (buy tickets)

Sep. 12 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl (buy tickets)

Sep. 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts (buy tickets)

Sep. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (buy tickets)

Sep. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage (buy tickets)

Sep. 16 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

Sep. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (buy tickets)

Sep. 19 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine (buy tickets)

Sep. 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) (buy tickets)

Sep. 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (buy tickets)

Sep. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest* (buy tickets)

Sep. 23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham (buy tickets)

Sep. 24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum (buy tickets)

* Festival dates

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED is celebrating over two decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.

Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," the Grammy-nominated act remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

HATEBREED is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums