HATEBREED Announces Long Island Club Residency To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Grammy-nominated hardcore icons HATEBREED have announced a Long Island, New York club residency to celebrate their 30th anniversary as one of the scene's most significant, enduring, hardest, and beloved bands.

"Our 30th-anniversary celebration will start by going back to our roots, playing multiple nights in small clubs with some of our favorite bands, old and new," the band says. "This is the first of many announcements to come. We'll also be doing LDB and Milwaukee Metalfest, heading to Europe in the summer, and a full U.S. tour in the fall. We can't wait to see everyone."

Upcoming HATEBREED tour dates:

Jan. 18 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

Jan. 19 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

Jan. 20 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

Mar. 22 - LDB Fest - Louisville, KY

May 18 - Milwaukee Metalfest - Milwaukee, WI

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED are celebrating three decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.

Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

HATEBREED is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums