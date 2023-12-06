IRON MAIDEN 'Smashes' Colombia Ticket Sales Record

According to Billboard.com, tickets for IRON MAIDEN's first concert in Colombia in 13 years were snapped up at a record rate for an international act.

Promoter Move Concerts said that all 42,000 tickets for the metal giants' return to Bogota on November 24, 2024 sold out in 21 minutes.

"We all expected strong sales given the long wait since they last performed here, which was on March 20, 2011, but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would blow out in 21 minutes and smash sales records," Alfredo Villaveces, managing director of Move Concerts Colombia, said in a press release. "And if we factor in the fact we went up so far ahead of the show date — something no other artist had done here — it is truly amazing."

IRON MAIDEN last performed in the Colombian capital at Parque Simón Bolívar.

According to IQ Magazine, more than 95,000 tickets have already been sold for MAIDEN's two dates in Santiago, Chile at the Estadio Nacional on November 27-28, 2024.

IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past Tour", which includes songs from both the band's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986's seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival this October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie