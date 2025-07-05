HATEBREED's MATT BYRNE 'Can't Talk Too Much About' Split With Bassist CHRIS BEATTIE: 'There's Lawyers Involved'

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, HATEBREED drummer Matt Byrne was asked about the recent departure of the band's founding bassist Chris Beattie. Chris, who had been pursuing a career in real estate, confirmed his exit from HATEBREED in February, just days after the group announced SHADOWS FALL guitarist Matt Bachand would play bass for the Connecticut-based hardcore/metal act "for the foreseeable future." Byrne said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, [I] can't talk too much about it, 'cause there's lawyers involved and things have to be settled, 'cause [Chris has] been in the band since day one. I've been in the band with him for more than half my life, so, yeah, this is going into a major change for me. I mean, I love the guy. We're just here now and we're going down different paths and he's not here anymore and it's gonna take some getting used to. Technically, our road crew, they're just on it. They're great. So there's no really missteps there. It's really just getting into a head space where he's not gonna be there anymore and continuing on and still giving the best show that we can, that we've always given. We're we're jamming with Matt Bachand from SHADOWS FALL, who we've known forever anyway. We all came up together in the music world here. He's a great player. He proves he's a great player by typically being the guitar player of a shreddy band like SHADOWS FALL, and he is jumping over on to bass for us. So, his performance is unquestionable. And we're just moving on in a different era of HATEBREED.

Asked if he and his HATEBREED bandmates wish that it could have ended differently between them and Chris, Byrne said: "Well, you could say that about anything — anything could have been handled differently, whether good or bad. I don't know. I can't talk much about it."

This past May, Chris opened up about his departure from HATEBREED, telling Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live!: "Obviously, the last year was the 30th anniversary of the band, so we had big stuff going on for that, which was all completely amazing. We had a great year. Tours, shows were successful, and then we jump to right now where I'm not in the band anymore."

Chris went on to say that his exit from HATEBREED was "completely unexpected. We had just celebrated 30 years," he explained. "It was awesome. Successful tour. Left on a high note. We did great stuff. And like I said before publicly, it was not my decision to leave the band. Someone saw an opportunity to get me out of the picture, and that's where I am now."

Beattie continued: "Everything went really well that year, but there was stuff going on behind the scenes, and it became a chore to get in touch with anyone. And I was the middle man, basically, for bandmembers and crew members, and that became a chore for me. And I had started asking a lot of questions, and it became problematic. I became a problem within the [organization]."

Regarding where he stands with HATEBREED right now, Chris said: "We're trying to work it out. There's attorneys involved now. They're spending a lot of time having to deal with that and all the details of that. And I've gone back and forth.

"Obviously, when something like that happens, you're upset," he continued. "You go through all these crazy emotions. You put 30 years into something like that. But I don't wanna shit on the legacy of what I did. And I could be that guy. I could come out here and I could talk all kinds of shit, but I don't want [to]… I don't wanna be that guy. We made good music. We had great times together. Things changed. Dynamics changed.

"It's hard to be away from your family when you're touring. Everyone understands that. And the feedback from people when you play, you inspire them, you touch their life, you have a positive, lasting impact on someone, that always kept me in the game. And when shit wasn't going right in the band and whatnot, you look at that man that's the realest shit you could possibly get. People would come up to us all the time and be, like, 'Man, I was ready to kill myself. And your music changed me.' How do you respond to that? It's real deep shit.

"So I'm just hoping for the best," Chris added. "Hopefully we'll be able to sort this out. I don't want us to go down some shitty road. We've all seen bands do that, so hopefully it could end on decent terms and be able to move ahead."

Asked if he thinks there is any chance of him being able to work things out with HATEBREED and return to the band, Beattie said: "My time is done with HATEBREED… It's done. My family comes first. I'll leave it at that. I can't go back to that. But there is a legacy. With all the time that I haven't been in the band now, which, it's weird to say, but people know me from that band everywhere I go. You can't shake that kind of shit. The identity is still there. So it's good. It's hard to talk about too, but here we are. New doors open."

On the topic of new music projects, Beattie said: "It's kind of crazy when that happened [with HATEBREED]. A lot of people hit me up from other bands, big bands, touring bands, friends I've had. I'm not gonna name everyone. I respect their privacy and all that. But so much love to everyone that reached out to me. But that aside, my great friend Scott Vogel [TERROR] hits me up one day, and he's, like, 'Let's do a band.' I'm, like, Are you fucking serious?' 'Cause I'm not even looking for anything, really. All this shit just happened and I'm kind of sorting it out. And Scott's, like, 'Yeah, you get Sean Martin,' ex-HATEBREED guitar player, and he is gonna get Jamie Pushbutton, that played on [HATEBREED's debut album, 1997's] 'Satisfaction [Is The Death Of Desire]'. And I'm, like, 'Get the fuck outta here. This is fucking crazy.' So he hits up Jamie Pushbutton, and I hit up Sean. And yeah — so that's one of my new projects that's in the works. I skipped this week, but I go to Sean Martin's house every Friday, man. We're fucking working on music. And it's crazy, man. It's like the door opens. It would've never been there. So I can't wait to jam with these dudes and get us all in a room and do that. It's gonna be fucking awesome. I am thrilled to announce that and to let everybody know."

Beattie went on to say that he has "another project in the works" featuring Karl [Buechner] from EARTH CRISIS, and my buddy Anders [Löwgren] from AKANI. I think he did some stuff with Jorge [Rosado of MERAUDER]. I'm gonna be jamming with those dudes. They have music written. It's already done. I'm gonna play bass on it. But I look forward to doing that too.

"So I have multiple projects in the works right now," he added. "It's awesome to write new shit, still be able to jam with friends. Me and [former HATEBREED drummer] Dave Russo talked about jamming together, doing something."

When Beattie went public with his departure from HATEBREED less than three months ago, he wrote in a statement: "I just want to take the time to let everyone know that I am doing just fine and I sincerely appreciate everyone who has reached out.

"I was under the impression a joint announcement would be agreed upon in advance, but since that was not the case I wanted to address your concerns in my own post.

"At this time I am unable to discuss the specifics surrounding my departure from HATEBREED on November 13, 2024. However, I want to clarify that the decision to leave the band was not mine and that my departure was uncalled for and based on misleading and wrongful statements that will be subject to future actions."

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. The trek kicked off on September 26, 2024 in Portland, Maine and concluded on October 27, 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia. Support on the tour came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

Over the course of its career, HATEBREED has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download, alongside massive high-profile tours.

Described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED celebrated a milestone with its track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it the band's single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.