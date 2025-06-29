HATEBREED's WAYNE LOZINAK Hopes To 'Get The Surgery Scheduled Soon' Following Noncancerous Brain Tumor Diagnosis

HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak has offered an update on his health, less than two weeks after he left the band's European tour following a brain tumor diagnosis.

On Saturday (June 28),Wayne took to his Instagram to write: "Hello everyone. Just wanted to first say, I'm feeling fine, and I've been back in the U.S. since last week. Basically just had more tests, and another MRI here, and the results are the same as they were in France. Can never be too sure I guess.

"In case you missed it, I have a benign meningioma in my head that needs to be removed!" he continued. "I have an appointment with a neurosurgeon this upcoming week, and hopefully we can get the surgery scheduled soon! I don't have all the details yet on what that entails, but I will be looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing you all, once everything is done and is safe to do so!

"Second, I REALLY want to thank everyone who has reached out to me, since we posted about it. It was overwhelming , the amount of people sending me well wishes, positivity and just the fact of being in your thoughts, was so appreciated!!! THANK YOU!!!

"….and if you feel like something may be off with your health, and you don't feel like your 'normal self', it's a good idea to get checked out!" he added. "Might be nothing, but you never know!"

When Lozinak's brain tumor diagnosis was first announced on June 17, HATEBREED wrote in a statement: "On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.

"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne's diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

"Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to HATEBREED as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time."

In the meantime, HATEBREED has continued its European tour, with touring bassist Matt Bachand stepping in on guitar, and Carl Schwartz of FIRST BLOOD and TERROR joining the group on bass duties.

Lozinak has been a key part of HATEBREED's sound since rejoining the band in 2009.

This past April, HATEBREED announced it was resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicks off July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and runs through July 28 in Grand Rapids. Support for this year's run will include FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, MALEVOLENCE, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. Support on the trek came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

HATEBREED has released eight studio albums and has consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download.

To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

Press photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR