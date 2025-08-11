HATEBREED's WAYNE LOZINAK Is 'Getting Better Every Day' After Undergoing Operation To Remove Benign Brain Tumor

HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak says that he is "getting better every day", a week after he underwent an operation to remove a benign brain tumor.

On Sunday (August 10),Wayne took to his Instagram to write: "Hello everyone! I'm finally home. Last week was rough! But I'm getting better every day. Gonna be a while before I get fully recovered, but it's going good!

"I want to thank you all for all the messages. I didn't have my phone in the hospital, so that's why I didn't respond. Just started to look over them today. I really appreciate it! Made me feel good!

"I also want to thank @katnacario!!! She stayed with me in the room all week, and contacted people to let them know what was going on. She is the greatest! I love You!

"My surgical team was great! Big thanks to @kims.living.life for getting me the best care, and checking on me every day!

"Thanks again, for all the messages! Onward & upward!"

On August 4, Wayne underwent a craniotomy — a surgical procedure that involves opening the skull to access the brain.

When Lozinak's brain tumor diagnosis was first announced on June 17, HATEBREED wrote in a statement: "On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.

"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma — a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne's diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances."

In the meantime, HATEBREED has continued its European and American tours, with touring bassist Matt Bachand stepping in on guitar, and Carl Schwartz of FIRST BLOOD and TERROR joining the group on bass duties.

Lozinak has been a key part of HATEBREED's sound since rejoining the band in 2009.

Last month, HATEBREED released the official lyric video for its first new single in nearly five years, "Make The Demons Obey". The track is the first taste of new HATEBREED material after the group's "Weight Of The False Self" album which came out in 2020.

This past April, HATEBREED announced it was resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicked off on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and ran through July 28 in Grand Rapids. Support for this year's run included FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. Support on the trek came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

HATEBREED has released eight studio albums and has consistently sold out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download.

To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.