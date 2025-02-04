HAWKWIND Announces New Studio Album, 'There Is No Space For Us'

Legendary space-rock pioneers HAWKWIND return with their latest studio album, "There Is No Space For Us". Following 2024's critically acclaimed "Stories From Time And Space" and recent triple disc live album "Live At The Royal Albert Hall", this new release develops the dystopian themes of recent albums and the cosmic, almost metaphysical perspective on humanity's place in the universe through expansive soundscapes and electrifying psychedelic rock.

Blending hypnotic rhythms, immersive synths, and driving guitar riffs, "There Is No Space For Us" takes listeners on an interstellar voyage from the synth laden thunderous opening track "There Is Still Danger There" to the eerie, atmospheric depths and outstanding heights of "Space Continues (Lifeform)" . Tracks like the acoustic led "The Co-Pilot" (a song which transforms multiple times across eight minutes) and title track "There Is No Space For Us" (the definition of what a "space western" should sound like) showcase the band's signature fusion of chugging guitars, electronic rhythms, and grand science fiction vision of human destiny. Another stand-out moment is the frenzied theremin laced freak-out of "Neutron Stars", while "A Long Long Way From Home" delivers a melancholic yet powerful crescendo, reflecting on the fragile nature of existence in an ever-expanding universe.

Another classic album to add to the HAWKWIND canon, "There Is No Space For Us" is presented by Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim "Thighpaulsandra" Lewis on both CD and double vinyl (the vinyl features a bonus two recent live rehearsals) andwill be released to coincide with live shows in the spring and summer.

Track List:

01. There Is Still Danger There

02. Space Continues (Lifeform)

03. The Co-Pilot

04. Changes (Burning Suns and Frozen Waste)

05. There is No Space For Us

06. The Outer Region Of The Universe

07. Neutron Stars (Pulsating Light)

08. A Long Long Way From Home

Vinyl only:

09. Practical Ability

10. Second Chance

Tour dates:

April 17 - Gateshead, UK - Glasshouse

April 18 - Guildford, UK - G Live

April 19 - Bournemouth, UK - Pavilion Theatre

April 20 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

May 09 - Aylesbury, UK - Waterside Theatre

May 10 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena

May 11 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

May 23 - Sheffield, UK - City Hall

May 24 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

May 25 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

May 26 - London, UK - Barbican

August 17 - Kent, UK - New Day Festival

HAWKWIND were formed in 1969, originally as HAWKWIND ZOO, by former London busker Dave Brock. In 1970, the band appeared outside the perimeter fence of the Isle Of Wight festival as a protest to the admission charge. Jimi Hendrix was spotted in the audience. The same year they played at the first Glastonbury festival. These activities helped establish them as the people's band, as well as being widely acknowledged with creating a brand new genre of music — space rock. Also in that year the band's first single, "Hurry On Sundown", was released followed by the self-titled debut album, "Hawkwind".

By 1972, the band's popularity had grown to such an extent that they could now headline venues such as the famous Chalk Farm Roundhouse in London. A gig billed as the "Greasy Truckers Party" at this venue in February was to be forever etched into HAWKWIND folklore, as it was at this show that their trademark single "Silver Machine" was recorded. The track, which featured Lemmy on vocals, brought the band to the attention of the wider general public after it reached number two in the U.K. charts in the June of that year.

The success of "Silver Machine" financed their famous themed tour, titled "Space Ritual". This show set the precedent for all future HAWKWIND shows. The band's wealth of creative talent, including contributions from the likes of sci-fi author Michael Moorcock, poet and visionary Bob Calvert, designer Barney Bubbles and lighting engineer Liquid Len created the world's first truly multimedia touring roadshow. The barrage of light, sound, dance and theatrics has since become a hallmark of all subsequent HAWKWIND shows, making each gig a unique and spectacular event, rather than another standard rock concert.