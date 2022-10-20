HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS Release New Single, 'Dandelions'

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS have released a new single, "Dandelions", via Pure Noise Records. This is the band's first new music since the release of its 2021 album "The Rain Just Follows Me".

Speaking about the new single, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS frontman JT Woodruff said: "During the summer, I was walking through the most desperate and desolate place I've ever been, which is Bombay Beach, located in the Salton Sea area of California. It is a perfect example of how we are quite literally ruining the world we live in, for our own temporary amusement. This place was once a vacation destination for Hollywood celebrities in the golden age of America, and we ruined it because of over fertilization and chemical runoff. Now it is basically a cautionary tale of paradise being turned to dust. It made me realize how temporary we are, and how we must fight to protect the most beautiful parts of our world, and ourselves. I felt like it was a perfect metaphor for how we are all using the internet to ruin ourselves, and how the last few years have turned us against the ones we've loved, and turned us into something we never wanted to be. But hope is out there, and as we all work to rebuild and repair, we can't help but feel like insignificant dandelion pods blowing in the breeze."

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS are about to start a string of headline shows throughout the rest of October and November, including appearances at When We Were Young festival and "Emo's Not Dead" cruise. The band will also be on Heart Support fest in February 2023 and Slam Dunk festival in the U.K. in May 2023.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS is composed of JT Woodruff (vocals, guitar),Mark McMillon (guitar, backing vocals),Matt Ridenour (bass, backing vocals) and Chris Popadak (drums).

Throughout its long and storied career as one of the most iconic emo acts of the new millennium, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS has overcome obstacles at every turn — but these roadblocks always seemed to come from external forces, from unscrupulous record labels and the shifting whims of fickle audiences to unimaginable personal tragedy threatening to derail them.

Despite the odds, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS have overcome it all: earning two gold albums (2004's "The Silence In Black And White" and 2006's "If Only You Were Lonely"),penning some of the genre’s most well-known songs ("Ohio Is For Lovers", "Saying Sorry"),and remaining a hard-touring act nearly two decades after forming in Dayton, Ohio.